Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Flaunts Cleavage & Legs In Sexy Black Dress

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, spent a fun-filled weekend with her friends in Chicago as they attended the Lollapalooza music festival.

On Monday, Hailie Jade took to her Instagram Stories to share some photos of herself with her pals, and one picture stood out as the young social media star stunned in a skimpy black dress.

In the sexy snapshot, Hailie is seen wearing a low-cut, black dress that stopped at her calves. The gown flaunted Mathers’ ample cleavage and showed off her toned legs thanks to the thigh-high slit.

Hailie wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back. She wore a full face of makeup for the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, and smokey eye shadow. Mathers added pink blush on her cheeks and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Hailie also accessorized with a thick gold chain around her neck and a large rectangle pendant. She sported a pair of white sneakers on her feet and wore some trendy sunglasses, which she had propped up on top of her head as she held her phone up to snap the mirror selfie with her girlfriends.

According to the Daily Mail, Hailie Jade Mathers seemed to stray away from the spotlight that came with being the only biological child of famous rapper Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers), until she decided to create her public Instagram page back in 2016 during her time at Michigan State University.

Hailie then began to post photos of herself, which began to garner attention. However, she didn’t use her father’s famous last name to do so. Instead, she went by Hailie Scott, her mother’s last name, and eventually just by Hailie Jade.

Hailie has now graduated from college and is living back in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan, where she lives in her own four-bedroom home only minutes away from her mother, Kim, and her half-siblings Whitney and Parker.

When asked if she and her father were tight, Hailie replied, “Of course, we are very close.”

Back in 2002, when Hailie was still very young, Eminem opened up about his daughter being his main focus in life.

“She’s always been the driving force for me to stay busy, stay focused, always been my number one reason for fear of failure. I can’t fail. I can’t have her grow up and not be able to say, ‘My dad succeeded,'” the rapper said.

Fans can see more of Hailie Jade Mathers’ photos by following her on Instagram.