Kylie Jenner Rocks Sexy Crop Top On Instagram After Date Night With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner celebrated her Sunday with a cute outfit reminiscent of the 1990s.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to showcase her end-of-weekend outfit, quickly winning the approval of her millions of fans. She snapped a couple of mirror selfies and clearly had a hard time choosing a favorite because she posted them both back to back.

In the photos, Kylie rocked a cute newspaper-patterned crop top, allowing her to flaunt her toned stomach and slim waist. The top also featured a deep V-shaped neckline, which put her ample assets on full display.

The 21-year-old paired the revealing long-sleeve top with some skintight jeans, as well as a pretty heart-shaped Chanel bag. She added a ’90s twist to the whole outfit by donning super large hoop earrings, as well as a sparkly hair pin that kept her dark raven locks in place. Kylie sported a tight bun, and her makeup was also a throwback to the decade in which she was born.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder rocked a thick black eyeliner, lots of pink blush and, most importantly, plenty of lip gloss. She also wore super long pink nails and gave the camera a rather sultry glance while posing in what appeared to be her closet room.

Many of Kylie’s whopping 142 million Instagram followers were delighted with the new photographic updates, as her first picture racked up 3.4 million likes and nearly 20,000 comments, while the second garnered 2.5 million likes and over 30,000 comments. Her fans quickly rushed to the comment section to praise both her gorgeous looks and her fashion sense, with one person even writing, “@travisscott is lucky as f*** man” — in reference to Kylie’s baby father, rapper Travis Scott.

“love the bag & shirt combo!! Super cute,” one person wrote, while someone else agreed, “Love this outfit & that bag.” Still, she received the usual criticism, with one online user telling her off for allegedly not using “her platform for social injustice.”

However, it is unlikely that negative online comments will kill Kylie’s vibe. On Saturday night, she was spotted snuggling up to her beau as they went on a date to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Travis’s critically-acclaimed album, Astroworld.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the duo were pictured looking loved-up and casual in athleisure wear as they hit sushi restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The couple have been together since 2017, and they share a one-year-old baby daughter, Stormi Webster.