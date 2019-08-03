Jennifer Lopez Sets Instagram On Fire In Tiny String Bikini & Crop Top

Jennifer Lopez is setting Instagram on fire with her latest photo, and her fans can’t handle it.

On Saturday, JLo took to social media to post a brand new photo of herself rocking a pair of tiny string bikini bottoms and a crop top.

In the sexy snapshot, the singer is seen standing in the Mediterranean Ocean as she rocks a pair of light blue string bikini bottoms with orange, yellow, and black designs on them.

Jennifer’s long, lean legs are on full display as well as her flat tummy and out-of-this-world abs. She covers up her bikini top with a long-sleeved Guess crop top as she poses seductively for the camera.

Lopez has her long, sandy brown hair pulled back into a sleek bun. She accessorizes her beach look with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings and some oversize sunglasses to shield her eyes.

Jen appears to go with a minimal makeup look in the photo, which includes a bronzed glow, fresh face, and nude lips.

In the background of the picture, multiple people playing on the beach and frolicking in the ocean can be seen, as well as some large buildings and a clear blue sky.

The sexy photo brought out Jennifer Lopez’s fans and friends, many of whom left comments on the snap.

“Holy moly!! This body,” Khloe Kardashian wrote.

“Inspiration to everyone female on this planet,” another stated.

“It’s the abs!! I want,” another commented.

“Slay. This makes me really wanna turn 50,” actress Lavern Cox added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, JLo opened up about her diet and exercise routine earlier this year.

Lopez revealed to Harpers Bazaar that her number one rule is to stay well-hydrated by drinking a ton of water.

“I try to keep my body hydrated and well rested after every workout,” she said. “That way, I’m ready to hit it hard again the next day.”

Jennifer also admitted that she doesn’t drink any alcohol or beverages with caffeine in them. She also eats very clean, telling the outlet that she only consumes organic foods, most of which are high in protein.

Lopez confesses that she does have cravings but that she tries to control them by snacking on things like fruit or veggies throughout the day, which she carries with her to combat her hunger between meals.

Fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez’s toned figure by following her on Instagram.