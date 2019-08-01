Julianne Hough Poses In Black Swimsuit On African Adventure

Dancer and America’s Got Talent host Julianne Hough has been on quite the adventure lately. The petite blonde bombshell recently went on a trip to Africa with her husband, Brooks Laich, and some of her own family and Laich’s family. Hough had her eyes set on hiking to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, and she kept her followers updated on her progress, sharing short videos from her tent and even a hilarious shot of herself squatting when she had to take an emergency bathroom break.

Hough and her crew reached the summit after a few days of hiking, and now it seems that she is finding time to enjoy a more luxurious leg of her trip. Hough recently shared a double Instagram update from her stay at Taasa Luxury Camp, a safari lodge in Tanzania on the edge of the Serengeti. In the shot, Hough stood on a small stone platform that faced a crystal clear pool of water enclosed by a stone border. In the distance, a lush expanse of greenery was visible, as well as mountains along the horizon. The view was absolutely breathtaking, and Hough posed with her back to the camera, taking it all in, as she stated in the caption.

In the snap, Hough rocked a black one-piece swimsuit that hugged all her curves. The suit was stretched high across her hips, elongating her legs and flaunting her shapely physique. The back of the suit dipped low, showing off a fair bit of skin. Hough posed with her hands on her waist, her hair pulled back in a messy bun, and a hat jauntily placed atop her head. She appeared to be completely immersed in the stunning view in front of her.

Hough also shared a sillier snap where she faced the camera, although her face was obscured by the rim of her hat. In the second shot, Hough busted out a bit of a dance move as she flaunted her curves for the camera.

Hough’s fans absolutely loved the shot, and it received over 118,000 likes within just eight hours. Her followers seem to be enjoying the inside peek at Hough’s African adventure.

And, though her suit wasn’t as revealing as a typical bikini, her followers didn’t seem to mind at all.

“You should wear a one piece everywhere,” one fan commented.

Another fan couldn’t help but sing Hough’s praises in the comments section.

“Can we just take a second to appreciate how absolutely jaw dropping you are! Not only are you beautiful on the outside but also on the inside! You’re what I aspire to be everyday!”

Hough hasn’t filled her followers in on how long she’ll be enjoying all that Africa has to offer, so fans will have to stay tuned to see what else she posts from her travels.