Brazilian UFC Ring Girl Jhenny Andrade Sizzles In Skimpy Corset Bikini

Jhenny Andrade is sending the temperatures through the roof with her most recent Instagram post, and her fans are here for it. On Tuesday, the Brazilian UFC ring girl took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot in which she rocks a skimpy bikini that puts her enviable figure in full evidence.

In the photo, the 31-year-old blonde bombshell is posing in front of a bathroom mirror as she snaps a picture of herself rocking a hot pink two-piece swimsuit that consists of a corset-like top that features two frilly straps that hang down on her arms and a string that runs down the front of the top, tying into a knot at the bottom. The model and ring girl teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits low on her frame, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her full, wide hips with her slender waist while also showcasing her incredibly toned abs. According to the tag and caption Andrade included with her post, the two-piece set she is wearing is from Biquinis Sun Bali, a Brazilian brand of swimwear.

The model has one hand on the countertop in front of her as she leans into it, in a pose that further highlights her buxom physique.

Andrade is holding her phone next to her face, whose case shows off her love for UFC. The model is looking at her phone with a sweet gaze and lips pursed slightly. Andrade is wearing a generous layer of mascara and eyeliner, which contrast with the scarlet hue of her lipstick. Meanwhile, her platinum hair is swept over to one side and down is large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. She accessorized her look with a simple gold necklace and a black watch.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Andrade shared with her more than half a million Instagram followers — had garnered nearly 20,000 likes and upward of 240 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the UFC ring girl took to the comments section to gush over her beauty and also to express their admiration for Andrade.

“Lovely photo my friend!” one user wrote in English.

“Real life Barbie,” another fan gushed in Portuguese, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Exhilarating beauty,” another English-speaking fan chimed in, including a flower emoji at the end of the comment.