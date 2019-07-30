Kali Uchis Flashes Booty In Sultry Instagram Snaps

Colombian-American talent Kali Uchis is so exotic, why wouldn’t she want to show off her looks to her 1.5 million Instagram followers?

The “Know What I Want” songstress is notorious for her to-die-for Instagram uploads, as she is always posing in beautiful locations with a killer aesthetic.

Her latest upload featured the singer-songwriter posing in front of a store in a multicolored swimming costume, which showed off her stomach and tanned skin. She was wearing neon see-through sunglasses in the pic while owning long, wavy dark hair and looking like a goddess. She was also donning a pair of unbuttoned denim jeans.

In the first image, she posed so viewers could see the garment from the back. Her jeans were low so she could flash her bootylicious booty. She posed over the shoulder, staring fiercely into the camera lens. In the second snap, she posed from the front, with her hands placed in front of her, looking down with her eyes closed.

The eye-catching photos racked up over 363,000 likes within a day, proving to be popular with her followers who can’t get enough of her gorgeous snaps.

“U ain’t have to do em like that Kali,” one user wrote, insisting that she is killing it.

“I think I’m gay,” a female fan shared.

“Lawddd have mercy!” a third follower commented.

Earlier this month, Kali turned 25-years-old and celebrated with her fans by treating them to some super sexy photos of her in a gold swimsuit, which The Inquisitr reported.

Since 2012, she has been making a name for herself on the music scene. Her self-released debut mixtape, Drunken Babble, was only released as a digital download and isn’t available to stream. Three years later, she released her debut EP, Por Vida, which put her on the map. The project consisted of nine tracks and multiple big-name producers, including Tyler, the Creator, Diplo and Kaytranada.

Her long-awaited first album, Isolation, was released in 2018 via Virgin Records and received plenty of critical acclaim. According to Metacritic, the album received an average score of 87, based on 15 reviews. The album peaked at No. 32 in the U.S., No. 62 in the U.K. and No. 70 in Canada. The record consisted of 15 tracks and contained a number of big collaborations with Jorja Smith, Steve Lacy, Bootsy Collins, Tyler, The Creator and Damon Albarn.

On Spotify, she currently has over 3.1 million monthly listeners. Her most played track, “After The Storm,” has been streamed over 65.2 million times.

To keep up with Kali Uchis’ stunning photos, follow her Instagram account where she keeps her fans drooling regularly.