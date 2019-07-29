Devon Windsor Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Bikini Photo

Devon's assets are on display in a sizzling bikini snap.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is once again showing off her enviable figure on social media. In a new photo shared by the official account of her recently launched swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, she proudly flaunted her assets in the direction of the camera while posing in a black-and-white bikini in the ocean.

The stunning snap showed Devon with her blonde hair tied up into a bun, as she rocked a pair of dark sunglasses along with simple drop earrings.

The fun two-piece featured a stylish, black-and-white design across the top, which had a strappy tie design across the back, and her matching high-waisted thong bottoms stretched upwards towards her waist.

The star’s seriously toned body was on full display in the shot, in which she looked out toward the ocean with the stunning tropical beach visible in the distance.

In the caption, the account teased that a new piece would be dropping on July 29, after Windsor officially launched the brand online earlier this month. Devon Windsor Swim also confirmed that the model turned swimwear designer was rocking the Layla top, as she flaunted her bikini body in the water.

Windsor has been pulling double duty when it comes to her new business venture for some time now.

The star, who’s fast becoming one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable faces since walking her first runway show for the popular lingerie brand six years ago in 2013, has been modeling a number of different one-pieces and bikinis, both on her own Instagram account and on the brand’s official page.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared a stunning snap of Devon posing with fellow Victoria’s Secret model Monica Cima, as they showed off some of the collection’s fun and skimpy looks together during a tropical shoot.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr reported that it was all about the skimpy bottoms for the star, as Windsor rocked the tiniest pair of bikini bottoms in another photo posted to social media.

The in-demand model previously opened up to Hola! USA about what inspired her to break into the swimwear game, admitting that she saw a “gap in the market” for unique swimwear without the high cost.

“I felt like there was a gap in the market between swimwear that’s cheaper and accessible. I was looking for something more special with design detail and hardware and smocking. And just more design,” Devon said.

She added, “I felt like that didn’t exist without spending hundreds and hundreds of dollars, so I was like ‘okay I want this. Why don’t I create it.’ So that’s kind of how I started with the line — I saw a gap in the market and I wanted to fill it.”