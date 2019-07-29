‘Maxim’ Bombshell Natalie Roser Spreads Legs Open In Calvin Klein Panties

Natalie Roser is bringing Instagram to its knees in her latest photo share.

As her 1 million-plus fans know, Roser loves to post sexy photos and videos of herself on her gorgeous Instagram feed. While the bikini normally seems to be her outfit of choice, she also rocks a number of other sexy outfits, including lingerie and panties. In the latest post that was shared for her fans, the blonde bombshell set temperatures soaring.

The double-photo update showed not one but two images of the model in another NSFW outfit. In the first photo in the series of two, Natalie posed in black and white. She leaned her head back in the shot, running her hand through her long, blonde locks. The model appeared to be makeup free in the image, making a serious face for the camera. Her amazing figure was fully on display in the snapshot in a tiny, white crop top that she went braless in.

Her toned abs were also on display in the image, as she paired the look with some white Calvin Klein panties. Natalie spread her legs open for the photo, and her toned and tanned legs looked nothing short of perfect. In the second snapshot in the series, Roser had her figure on display in the same sexy ensemble, only this time she was striking a slightly different pose — standing with her hands on her hips.

Since the images went live on her account, they have earned a lot of attention from her fans with over 13,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments, at the time of this writing. Some fans took to the comment section to let the model know how amazing her figure looks, while countless others gushed over her beautiful face. A few others had no words for the jaw-dropping photo, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“Beautiful woman. Beautiful girl,” one of Roser’s followers gushed.

“Love yourself, i love yourself too,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Absolutely exquisite,” another fan wrote with a smiley face emoji.

Loading...

The model has previously opened up about modeling and her body to Women’s Health. As far as workouts go, the model says she trains four to five times a week and shared that she has a condition called sclerosis. Because of the condition, Natalie primarily does cardio. She also talked about self confidence in the piece.

“My body confidence is good now, but there have always been doubts – if you don’t get a job, you think, ‘Is it because my measurements are bigger than the girl who did?’ Little things play on your mind,” she shared. “But I learnt pretty quickly that it’s not necessarily me; it’s about what the client is looking for to represent their brand.”

Fans can follow all of Natalie’s updates on Instagram.