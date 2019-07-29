‘Jersey Shore’ Star Lauren Sorrentino Gets Cheeky In Thong Bikini On Instagram

The wife of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike Sorrentino posted a snapshot and video to Instagram, where she showed off her toned bikini body for her followers, including a cheeky video with an equally cute caption.

Lauren Sorrentino, who has been featured prominently in the last two seasons of the MTV reality series, captioned the photo in Italian. Translated, her words mean “look back at it,” which refers to the sassy video of Sorrentino walking towards a dock and her silk robe blowing up in the air, showing off a black thong bikini bottom.

The photo and video appear to be taken dockside near the couple’s home in New Jersey, where Lauren Sorrentino is awaiting the release of her new husband from a federal corrections facility. Mike Sorrentino has been held since January 2019 on charges of tax evasion, and while his official release date has not been made public, he is scheduled to be released sometime this August to a halfway house reported The Asbury Park Press.

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2018, were only able to spend two months together as a married couple when Mike surrendered to authorities to begin his sentence. Lauren has been a steady presence in her husband’s life, regularly visiting him and talking to him when able. She has also championed her husband on social media, wearing shirts saying “Free Sitch” and “The comeback is greater than the setback” on Instagram.

Lauren and Mike Sorrentino’s journey toward their wedding has been featured prominently on this season’s episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In the first episode of the season, Mike’s court date and sentencing set the tone for the series of episodes, with his reality show pals determined to make his life as happy as can be in the months leading up to his incarceration.

Series stars Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino took Mike away to a dude ranch in the Catskills where the friends of ten years bonded, hashed out their feelings and participated in a bachelor party for their pal. Lauren made a special appearance during the party, pretending to be a stripper for her beloved fiancé.

In the following weeks, the show will continue to focus on Mike and Lauren’s wedding planning as well as the birth of Deena’s baby, Nicole’s pregnancy announcement and the introduction of Jenni’s new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, to the cast. The show will also reportedly delve further into Jenni’s divorce from Roger Mathews.

It is unknown whether or not the show will feature Mike’s release from prison.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.