‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Stuns In Black Bra & Spandex Shorts For Late-Night Fountain Pic

Kailyn Lowry is wowing her fans. The Teen Mom 2 star has updated her Instagram with a stunning and very revealing shot, although this 27-year-old comes as a classy deal.

Earlier today, Kailyn updated her Instagram. The photo showed the mother of three leaning against a stone-wrapped fountain lit up in a night setting. The star’s geo-tag placed her in Ocean City, Maryland. Kailyn was looking sensational in an evening outfit that managed to balance out sexy and casual all at once. The summery look of tiny spandex shorts paired with a black bra sent out the star’s curves in a low-key way, although Kailyn’s neckline was upping the ante. The blonde’s womanly cleavage was on show – likewise her flat stomach and tan legs. Kailyn paired her all-black ensemble with a trendy jacket in light denims and simple flip-flops. A stylish cross-body bag in tans added minimal flourishes.

Kailyn was snapped smiling as she looked sideways. The star appeared virtually makeup-free with her hair tied up into a ponytail. Fans of Kailyn will know that this star knows her stuff when it comes to all things hair – Kailyn is CEO of CBD Pothead haircare brand.

Kailyn’s update appears to have been noticed. It had racked up over 66,000 likes within just two hours of going live.

Kailyn has been making some pretty major headlines of late. Two days ago, the star appeared to be announcing a pregnancy over on her Instagram with what seemed to be double the reason for fans to send congratulations. The update was a joke though, with fans being redirected to a magazine feature that ruled out Kailyn actually being pregnant.

This month has also seen Kailyn’s fans discussing her Hawaii vacation. The exotic break that saw Kailyn’s three sons join their mother proved a major talking point for the MTV series’ fans by virtue of it including another of the franchise’s major faces. Co-star Leah Messer and her three daughters joined Kailyn and her brood. A stunning beach snap of all six kids was shared to both mothers’ social media.

Popular as Kailyn and Leah’s trip proved – their overall presence on Teen Mom 2 seems to get the thumbs up – not everyone is a fan of the franchise. Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham recently slammed the show by suggesting that the whole series should come to an end, per The Inquisitr.

“[The show] should be canceled. No one is believing the fake story lines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls and have been fans, planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children,” Farrah said.