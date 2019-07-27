‘Love Island’ Star Olivia Buckland Flaunts Curvy Figure In Vibrant Bikini During Barbados Getaway

Love Island sweethearts Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowan set their exotic beach getaway in St. Michael, Barbados on fire as they flaunted their killer physiques for lurking paparazzi.

Photos obtained and published by The Daily Mail feature Buckland squeezing her killer curvaceous form into a tiny neon orange bikini as she soaked up the sun with her husband.

Olivia’s vibrant two-piece featured a plunging neckline and high-waist briefs that allowed her to show a generous amount of skin, ample cleavage, and some of her mesmerizing body ink. Donning a pair of rounded sunglasses, the TV personality pulled her brunette and blonde tresses up into a loose and messy bun.

While the fluorescent bikini certainly put a bright spotlight on Buckland’s voluptuous form, her hunky husband also commanded the attention of beachgoers.

Rocking a pair of short black swim bottoms, Alex put his chiseled shirtless torso and impressive body ink on display as he soaked up the sun with his wife.

According to The Daily Mail, Olivia was photographed twisting her gorgeous body around as she placed herself in several different positions to ensure her skin tanned evenly.

In one of the photos, Olivia was pictured crawling around her yellow beach towel on her hands and knees with her curvy booty in the air. The TV personality eventually settled on her stomach making sure to tan her backside as well.

In addition to soaking up the sun with his beautiful wife, Bowan came prepared with a snorkeling kit so he could take a dip in the clear blue ocean.

After her husband came back from his swim, Buckland reportedly had trouble keeping her hands to herself as they exchanged a little cuddly PDA while Alex dripped dry.

Both Oliva and her husband were glowing with vibrant smiles and giggling in many of the snapshots as they appeared to be having a wonderful time enjoying their vacation together.

As her 2.1 million Instagram followers know, Buckland has also made an effort to share a few snapshots of her getaway with her husband on her social media profile.

Just a few hours ago, Olivia took to Instagram to reveal how she was able to keep her face looking so fresh and perfect after a day of soaking up the sun. The photo featured Buckland rocking a shimmery white bikini top as she donned a moisturizing facial mask.

Fast approaching 10,000 likes in just two hours, many of her followers complimented her breathtaking looks and wished her well on the rest of her vacation.