Miley Cyrus Shows Some Underboob In Seriously Tiny Black Top And Jeans On Instagram

It seems like Miley Cyrus is reconnecting with her country roots this week.

The pop star took to her Instagram stories to post some photos of herself rocking a cowboy-inspired outfit for a day spent outdoors. In the first picture, Miley is seen behind the wheel of what looks like an agricultural vehicle, while donning a simple black T-shirt and some jeans. She appeared to be wearing absolutely no makeup and decided to wear her long blonde locks down in a loose, slightly wavy style.

On top of that, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer rocked a brown cowboy hat to really bring out the country vibes.

She captioned the photo, “It’s a country a** mornin’,” while adding a few funny GIFs, including one that read “Howdy,” another one that said “Yeehaw,” and the best of them all — one cartoon of Lil Nas X with the words “Gonna Ride ‘Til I Can’t No More.” This is a clever reference to the hit tune of the year, “Old Town Road,” by the young rapper, as the famous version of the song includes Miley’s father, country legend Billy Ray Cyrus.

She then snapped another selfie, this time in front of a mirror and with a much raunchier vibe. Miley rolled her T-shirt up so that it would almost show her breasts entirely, showcasing her insanely flat stomach in the skimpy fashion choice. She put one hand in her jeans’ pocket while striking a sultry pose, but kept the hat for the extra stylish touch. The artist was also seen rocking a few bracelets and a pretty gold chain around her neck.

While Miley is no longer the provocative person she was back when she released Bangerz, she seems to be slightly more accepting of her racy side these days. She has taken to express her sexuality more often lately, particularly in her music and videos as well as her social media posts. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, her husband, Liam Hemsworth, doesn’t seem to happy about that turn of events.

Loading...

“It’s like she’s slowly going back to her old self, pushing boundaries and seeking attention in all the wrong ways. Deep down, he’s worried,” a source told OK! Magazine.

The pair tied the knot in December last year, shortly after losing their Malibu home to the devastating Californian wildfires.

“Just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation,” Liam said in an interview with GQ Australia.