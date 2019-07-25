Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes While Straddling A Horse

Olivia Culpo is one of the models who has been invited to Mexico for Revolve’s glam summer event. The brunette bombshell has been posting stunning shots for the past five days, from a selfie of herself lounging on top of her luggage in a crop top at the airport to a sizzling bikini shot with Sports Illustrated model Jasmine Sanders, who is also on the trip.

Today, Culpo mixed up her activities a bit and traded in the bikini for a pair of Daisy Dukes and a white crop top as she embarked on a different adventure.

In her latest snap, Culpo posed on top of a horse wearing a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes accessorized with a white belt and a white crop top with ruffles and a v-neck that she’s spilling out of. The outfit showcased her tanned skin and curves to perfection. Culpo pulled her hair back in a messy ponytail, and accessorized with some sunglasses and a simple pair of hoop earrings.

In the second shot, Culpo’s hair was blowing in the wind and she arched her body to accentuate her curves even more. On horseback, Culpo made her way down the scenic beach overlooking the crisp blue ocean.

The photo received over 48,000 likes in just 2 hours as her fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy shots.

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader simply couldn’t handle Culpo’s beauty in the shot.

“Stop it right now,” Nader said.

Another fan opted to get his flirt on in the comments section, and made some advances towards Culpo.

Loading...

“You look good sitting on that horse baby I wish I was that horse.”

Culpo has been sharing all of her adventures in Mexico with her 4.2 million Instagram followers. In most of the shots she has shared, the model has been flaunting her insane physique in a wide variety of outfits.

Two days ago, she shared snaps of herself in a red mini dress with ’80s-inspired sleeves and her hair slicked back. She also rocked a tiny black bikini that left little to the imagination with sizzling lace-up boots.

Culpo did make a bit of an exception yesterday, when she watched a sunset that she just couldn’t leave undocumented. In one of yesterday’s Instagram updates, Culpo shared a snap of the sunset from the patio at the hotel she’s staying at with her fellow models. The colors in the shot are vibrant, and the beach is visible in the picture as well, making it appear like absolute paradise.