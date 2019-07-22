Chanel West Coast Claps Back At Twerking Slammer: ‘You Frigid B*tch’, See The Video Dividing Instagram

Chanel West Coast has clapped back at a fan criticizing a video of her twerking. The rapper took to Instagram last night for an update that didn’t hold back – Chanel sent fans close-up footage of her bouncing booty in a tiny pair of shorts with “West Coast” written across the back.

“So sad…will never have a man who really respects you,” the fan wrote.

The 30-year-old did not ignore her slammer.

“Every other b*tch who poses with their p*ssy out got a man so FU you frigid b*tch. I’m an amazing woman and twerking in my living room has nothing to do with what type of man I will find. Stop being so judgy and lighten up.”

It would appear that both the slammer and Chanel’s response have caused a stir. 79 users agreed with the initial comment – the user’s words also brought in other responses. While many of the star’s fans backed West Coast, others seemed out to further probe the MTV face.

“agreed. And honestly, since you brought that up, these women should be respecting each other too,” one fan wrote.

“True statement” also saw a fan giving Chanel the thumbs-down.

Overall though, Chanel’s video proved immensely popular. The rapper was given the thumbs-up for her moves via likes from over 134,000 fans. The video itself has been viewed over 841,000 times.

Social media activity from Chanel has been busy of late. The rapper has been promoting some new music – “Old Fashioned” follows the “Sharon Stoned” track that Chanel released earlier this year. Both songs have music videos that seem to be proof of just how much of a chameleon this artist is. While “Sharon Stoned” replicates a scene from iconic 1992 movie Basic Instinct – fan will have picked up on the movie’s star Sharon Stone in the track’s title – “Old Fashioned” takes things back a few centuries with cowboy themes and saloon bar settings.



Chanel’s Instagram activity hasn’t solely centered around promoting her work, though. The rapper has also been updating her account from pool and beach settings alongside showcasing some of her favorite bikinis and swimsuits. Fans have also been seeing a shift from Chanel in terms of looks – while this music and television face mostly comes as a blonde, “Old Fashioned” has seen Chanel trade in her light locks for a brunette finish.

Chanel has 3.2 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrity faces including singer Madison Beer, actress Bella Thorne, and Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. Fans wishing to see more of Chanel should follow her Instagram.