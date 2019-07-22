Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is smoking hot in a tiny polka-dot bikini in a new photo she shared to Instagram, whetting the appetites of fans who miss seeing her appear on the MTV reality television show where she became an overnight sensation. She paired the look with a sassy see-through sarong, as she took a selfie in what appears to be the bedroom of her home.

Sammi has been enjoying the good life since splitting from the MTV reality series that made her famous, sitting out when the show reconvened after six years off the air in 2018 under a new title, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. At the time, Sammi decided to put her past reality television show stardom behind her, and the over-the-top drama that went along with it, to settle into her life with then-boyfriend, Christian Biscardi.

Former castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said that Sammi’s decision to not participate in the reunion show had to do with maintaining her own peace of mind.

“Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen. And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore,” Nicole told People Magazine of the romantic relationship between Ronnie and Sam that played out throughout each season of Jersey Shore.

Although she has moved far past the drama that seemed to follow her on the reality series, Sammi will forever be linked in the minds of the show’s fans with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, her former longtime boyfriend. The relationship drama between the two was the cornerstone of Jersey Shore for the duration of its run and, at times, was difficult for fans to watch as the couple played out their problems and sometimes violent behavior for the cameras.

Most of the interaction Sammi now has with her former co-stars is off camera, attending events such as Deena Nicole Cortese’s baby shower in November, 2018. The last time she appeared on camera was for the show’s road trip reunion special event, which her former flame sat out.

In March, 2019, Sammi announced that she and Christian had become engaged after dating for several years. In response, Ronnie told Entertainment Tonight that he was glad she found happiness, although, on the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie was seen on camera telling Nicole that he was still in love with his former girlfriend, despite sharing a home and daughter with girlfriend, Jen Harley.

At the time, Ronnie stated in front of MTV’s cameras that he couldn’t marry Jen because she wasn’t Sammi. In response, Ronnie explained that every man wishes he could be with the one love of his life.

Sammi and Christian have not yet revealed their wedding date on social media, where the former reality star regularly posts updates for her fans and friends.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.