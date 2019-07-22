Heidi Klum’s Bikini-Clad Backside Is Sending Instagram Into A Meltdown

Heidi Klum is stunning fans in yet another bikini-clad photo.

As fans of the former America’s Got Talent judge know, Heidi is no stranger to showing off her well-known figure in a number of NSFW outfits on social media. While the stunner looks good in just about everything that she puts on, it’s the bikini photos that she posts for fans that really set pulses racing. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of 6.4 million followers, Klum rocks a sexy little bikini.

In the stunning new snapshot, the 46-year-old sits front and center. Just in front of the bombshell is a gorgeous swimming pool that Klum seems to have all to herself. With her backside facing the camera, the mother of four looks off into the distance with her long, blonde locks down and curly and falling just at her back. The bombshell’s toned and tanned arms and back take center in the photo while she’s clad in a grey and blue striped bikini.

The supermodel does not mention to fans exactly where she is in the shot but she seems to be very happy wherever she is because she simply captioned the photo “YES.” In just an hour of the post going live, it’s already earned Heidi rave reviews from fans with over 8,800 likes in addition to 110-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to gush over Klum’s amazing figure, while countless others commented on the beautiful scenery. A few other followers just chimed in with heart and flame emoji.

“Beautiful…..enjoy!!,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Yes you are gorgeous,” another Instagram user raved.

“Oh! Thank God! You got Home!!! Welcome Home Sweet Home, Sweet Heidi!!! Wow! What an AMAZING SKY from BACKYARD!!!,” one more fan gushed.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Heidi and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz tied the knot in February — just one year after they met on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model, which Klum hosts. The couple regularly gush over one another on social media so it was rather surprising for fans to find out that they secretly got married and didn’t mention it to fans. And while the couple is totally in love, their large 17-year age difference has been the subject of a lot of controversy. But, the famous pair just shake it off and in many interviews, Klum has made it clear that age doesn’t matter.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise.”

The couple is also reportedly planning a second ceremony in the near future.