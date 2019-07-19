Joy Corrigan Goes Topless Before Dancing In A Bikini At Miami Swim Week

Maxim bombshell Joy Corrigan celebrated the end of Miami Swim Week by posting a number of sizzling photos of her time at the event on Instagram. The blonde beauty not only shared a backstage video of herself and a friend dancing in a bikini, but also posted a photo where she poses completely topless.

The North Carolina native first found fame at 14-years-old when an agent scouted her in a mall, per Talk Magazine Miami. Shortly afterwards, Joy moved to Miami to pursue modeling full time and was signed to Next Modeling Agency. Since then, she has modeled for magazines such as Sports Illustrated, Playboy and Galore and worked with brands such as Eberjey, Urban Decay and Adore Me.

Joy’s topless post was actually connected to Adore Me, a lingerie and swimwear company. In the photo, she had her back to the camera, showing that she is without a bikini top. Though she was angled slightly sideways, giving the camera a glimpse of sideboob, she had her arms wrapped around to preserve her modesty. Her bottoms were a classic black string bikini with a white crochet trim at the top. She accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and left her hair wet.

The picture earned over 8,700 likes and 252 comments.

“Wow so so incredible,” said one fan, using a fire and cat heart-eye emoji.

“Body goals girl,” added fellow Instagram model Sasha Ray.

“You’re amazingly beautiful!” wrote a third, using not only the fire emoji, but also the heart-eye and kissing face emoji.

This was not the only time Joy donned a bikini throughout the week. She also posted a video where she and fellow model Yovanna Ventura seemed to goof off backstage before a fashion show. The blonde beauty sported a cerulean blue bikini, while Yovanna wore a grey and yellow one-piece. In the video, Joy twisted her hips before striking a pose, while Yovanna playfully mussed her hair.

The video has been played nearly 77,000 times and has earned 3,625 likes.

“Can’t be more lit,” wrote model Noel Capri.

“How perfect is this?!” added Instagrammer Kristina Basham, adding a heart-eye and red heart emoji.

Loading...

“Total BABES!!!” concluded Real Housewives of Orange Country star Lizzie Rovsek, adding three fire emoji.

To add to the bikini madness, Joy had even posted another video while modeling a pink bikini. Again posting for Adore Me, the southern belle twists and turns to showcase her killer body against a backdrop of floaty curtains.

The video nearly has a whopping 220,000 views, and close to 11,000 likes.