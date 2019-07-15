Farrah Abraham Goes Topless In Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

Farrah Abraham left little to the imagination with her sexy social media posts this weekend, and her loyal fans likely loved her racy photos.

On Sunday, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself completely topless and putting all of her curves on display in the process.

In the sexy snapshot, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen topless as she flaunts her massive cleavage. Farrah holds one hand and her discarded top over her bare chest to provide very little cover in the photo.

Abraham also rocks a pair of unbuttoned and unzipped daisy dukes. The tiny shorts show off Farrah’s flat tummy and toned abs as she looks away from the camera and runs her hands through her hair in the picture.

Abraham has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fall down her back. She dons a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, long, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Farrah also adds a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

In the background of the photo, a blue sky can be seen.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently opened up with her opinion about former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans.

As many fans already know, Jenelle Evans was fired from the reality series and lost custody of her children after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed the family dog, Nugget.

Loading...

Jenelle eventually won custody of her kids back, but fans have been slamming her online, and Farrah got in on the action, claiming that Evans was making some very poor life decisions by staying with Eason.

“I really feel like Jenelle has chosen a bad relationship over her kids and I feel really awful for her kids for that,” Farrah said of the situation, per OK! Magazine.

“I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices. Like, she shouldn’t stand with a man who shoots a dog for no reason. I think everybody on the earth would not stay with David. A woman of value would not stay with a man who’s like that,” Abraham added.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s busy life as a single, working mother by following the former Teen Mom OG star on her social media accounts.