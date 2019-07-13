Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Curves On Stage In Bedazzled Body-Hugging Outfit

Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez has been thrilling fans on her “It’s My Party” tour lately. The music legend has posted plenty of behind the scenes content on her YouTube page and has also shared a few of her over-the-top stage outfits on Instagram. When it comes to her looks on stage, Lopez is all about glitz and glam. She needs ensembles that look amazing during her detailed choreography and stun her fans.

The latest outfit she shared was eye-catching, unique, and seemed perfect for one of her performances. Lopez shared a snap taken during her performance at Madison Square Garden, and the Bronx-raised beauty referenced being home in the captions.

The strong stage lights were trained on her physique, and she seemed to absolutely glow. The sparkly elements on her outfit glittered under the stage lights and her wild, loose hair glowed.

The outfit that Lopez opted to wear in the picture was a bedazzled bodysuit that hugged every inch of her toned physique. The deep v-cut of the ensemble displayed plenty of cleavage, and the form-fitting fabric accentuated her tiny waist and curvy hips. While the cropping of the particular photo that Lopez shared didn’t allow fans to see the full suit, it was evident from the pic that it had an interesting asymmetrical detail. One of Lopez’ toned legs was covered with the same fabric that comprised the rest of the bodysuit. The other leg was exposed, and Lopez opted to wear fishnet stockings with sparkling gems.

Fans were obsessed with the photo that captured one of Lopez’ iconic moments on stage, and the shot received over 761,600 likes in just 6 hours.

One follower, who presumably purchased tickets to another stop on the tour, remarked “can’t wait for tonight,” while another said, “this shot has electricity running all over it!!”

Another follower commented on the success of her tour.

“okayyyy mama I see you out here selling out these arenas.”

Loading...

Fans who want more of a behind-the-scenes look at her tour and life need to subscribe to the star on YouTube. About a week ago, Lopez shared a video entitled “It’s My Party Tour Diary: Volume One,” where she brings her followers into the experience of going on tour.

She also teased her ever-growing fanbase with three videos focused on production, giving her fans a peek at what goes into planning a major tour like the one she recently embarked on.