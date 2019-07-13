Jeffrey Epstein’s Time As A Prep School Teacher Is Now Under Scrutiny

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a prep school teacher years before he started indulging in the behavior that got him arrested. Now, the media and authorities are looking back at the years when Epstein, without qualifications, taught math and science at the Dalton School.

The Daily Beast writer Thomas Volscho did a deep dive into the Epstein’s teaching career to figure out how he came to teach at the prestigious prep school, considering he had no college degree. Epstein is now the wealthiest person on any sex offender registry in the United States and is listed as a level 3 offender, which is at the greatest risk of reoffending and abusing more children.

Epstein did attend college — first at Cooper Union, where he studied for two years, and then at NYU, where he ended up dropping out.

“Most of Epstein’s college study years were spent at NYU. I verified that he did not graduate from NYU with their registrar.”

Volscho mentions that when a convicted sex offender accused of sex trafficking minors starts his career as a high school teacher, “it bears at least some scrutiny.”

It has been confirmed that Epstein taught science and math at Dalton School from 1974 through 1976, and he appears in the school yearbook. In a deposition, Epstein also confirmed that he taught there between 1974 and 1976.

"Many years ago, Barr's father hired Epstein to teach at the private Dalton school, with no college degree."

So, a top New York school hired an unqualified teacher who was also a pervert. This is another case in which AG Barr should recuse.https://t.co/3LPL8AM68M — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 8, 2019

In 1974, Dalton was run by headmaster Donald Barr — father of Attorney General William Barr, whose Justice Department began a review of Epstein’s 2007 non-prosecution agreement for child sexual assault charges in Palm Beach, Florida. At this time, there are no reports indicating that anything untoward happened between Epstein and any student at Dalton — he was questioned about it during a deposition in 2009.

He was asked about the ages of the students he taught, and he explained that they were “mostly old, mostly 17 and 18.”

As The Daily Beast reports, Epstein was asked if he had any sexual contact with any students at Dalton.

“‘While I was a teacher?’ The attorney says yes, let’s start with that question and Epstein gives a solid ‘no.’ The attorney presses ‘How about after?’ and Epstein says ‘Not that I remember.'”

Epstein confirmed that he mostly taught seniors while at the Dalton School, which he called “old.” Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused Epstein of sexually abusing her as an underage girl and loaning her out to his famous friends — including Prince Andrew — claims that Epstein “lost interest” after she turned 16, sending her to Thailand to get him someone younger.

With additional alleged victims coming forward now that Epstein is once again behind bars, it will be interesting to see if any surface from his Dalton School teaching days.

"Jeffrey Epstein Taught at Dalton. His Behavior Was Noticed." by Mike Baker and Amy Julia Harris via NYT https://t.co/f4KTzBE16h pic.twitter.com/NIUoC1yfxf — Money Channel NY (@moneychannelnyc) July 13, 2019

In the meantime, Epstein’s connections with his famous friends, including the Duke of York, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Harvard law professor, Alan Dershowitz, are being reinvestigated, per The Inquisitr.