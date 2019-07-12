Meghan Markle’s Connection To Skid Row In Los Angeles & How It Was ‘Eye-Opening’

It turns out that Meghan Markle has a connection to Skid Row in Los Angeles, which is a part of the city that has a large homeless population. When she was 13-years-old, she went with a volunteer group to The Hospitality Kitchen, which was better known as “The Hippie Kitchen.” It served the homeless population, and the experience had left her with a strong impression, described Express.

“I started working at a soup kitchen in Skid Row of Los Angeles when I was 13 years old, and the first day I felt really scared. I was young and it was rough and raw down there, and though I was with a great volunteer group, I just felt overwhelmed,” Markle said.

Apparently, it wasn’t until after she had a conversation with her theology teacher at 16-years-old that she regained her confidence to return.

“They’re people too. People with names, people with a past and hopefully a future,” was one of the pieces of advice the teacher had for the young duchess.

The teacher suggested that the experience would be “eye-opening” for Meghan, and would show her “a new perspective on what kind of a life you could be dealt.”

Markle would go on to volunteer at the kitchen for a couple of years or so while she was a junior and senior in high school.

Little did Meghan realize at the time, that her life would eventually land her a role in the British royal family. Her philanthropic instincts are a natural match, as she’ll be spending much of her time supporting important causes.

Considering that it’s only been a year and less than two months since Meghan married Prince Harry, there’s still plenty more for fans to look forward to.

One of the major ways in which Meghan has helped to raise funds and awareness started with the royal wedding. Markle and Prince Harry requested that people send donations to one of their chosen charities in lieu of wedding gifts.

According to the royal website, these charities included the Children’s HIV Association and Crisis. The latter is a national charity that serves the homeless population. The charity reportedly helps “thousands” of homeless every year to get out of their situation and into housing.

Because of Meghan’s past experience working with the homeless in Skid Row, it’s not surprising to see this charity on the list.

Other charities included the Myna Mahila Foundation and Scotty’s Little Soldiers.