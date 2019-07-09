Kourtney Kardashian Slips Into Silk Pajamas To Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian could win the award for the most fun mom after the sweet and fun birthday party she threw for her daughter, Penelope Disick, this week.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney Kardashian’s little girl celebrated her birthday will an all-girls pajama party, which included a limo ride with all of her friends to scarf some pancakes and other breakfast foods at IHOP.

The Kardashian women took to Instagram to show off the adorable pajama party and revealed that Kourtney was all decked out in her PJ’s as well.

In one Instagram story, Kourt is seen sporting a pair of pink silk pajamas with dark pink trim around the edges and pockets, and white buttons.

Kardashian had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands for the party and accessorized with a black leather bag in her hand.

Kourtney also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a bronzed glow.

She and the group of girls, which included Penelope and her cousin, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, stepped out of a white stretch limo as they blared Justin Bieber before heading into IHOP to enjoy their meal.

In other photos and videos from the party, Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only one wearing silky pink pajamas. Khloe Kardashian also dons the comfy PJ’s as she enjoys the party with Penelope, North, her daughter True, and the other girls in attendance.

Meanwhile, Penelope’s father, Scott Disick, wasn’t at the party as it seemed to be a girls-only theme. However, he did take to Instagram to share a sweet photo of his only daughter and add a heartfelt message for his baby girl on her 7th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my little angel who shows me what life’s about every single day. Love u 2 much poosh,” Disick wrote, referring to Penelope by her nickname, which is also the name of Kourtney’s lifestyle blog.

Meanwhile, Kardashian paid her own tribute to her little girl on social media the night before Penelope’s big day. Kourtney posted tons of photos of her daughter from various ages and revealed that she was struggling with her little girl getting older.

“My baby turns 7 tomorrow. Gonna go cry myself to sleep,” Kardashian wrote on Sunday night.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s family by following her on Instagram or tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network.