Amy Heckerling Calls Chris Kattan ‘A Nut,’ But Doesn’t Deny Sex Claims

Chris Kattan, the actor who spent many years on Saturday Night Live, made some shocking accusations in his recent memoir, Baby Don’t Hurt Me: Stories and Scars from Saturday Night Live. One of them, per The Inquisitr, was that longtime Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels had pressured Kattan to have sex with Amy Heckerling, who was scheduled to direct him in the 1998 movie A Night At The Roxbury.

Now, Heckerling has responded and insulted Kattan – without specifically denying the accusations – in an interview with The Daily Beast.

The Beast interview, with reporter Matt Wilstein, was wind-ranging, and touched on the director’s famous films, including Fast Times At Ridgemont High, Look Who’s Talking, and Clueless, as well as her involvement with CNN’s new documentary about movie history. But she was also asked about the Kattan accusations.

“He’s a nut,” Heckerling said, adding that she had not read the book.

“You know, I don’t comment about that, because basically I have no interest in helping his book sales. I don’t even want to know or hear the dumb [expletive] he came up with.”

When asked about the Lorne Michaels side of Kattan’s story, Heckerling added that “I have nothing to say about him or his idiot book. I don’t feel like helping him at all.” Heckerling did not, however, specifically state that the claims aren’t true.

Amy Heckerling blasts ‘nut’ Chris Kattan over sexual coercion claim https://t.co/OmeNeXArbJ pic.twitter.com/BL2aJjdzeH — Page Six (@PageSix) July 9, 2019

In the book, Kattan alleges that in the period before production of the A Night At The Roxbury film, he was propositioned by Heckerling, who at the time was slated to direct the movie. Kattan, who was dating actress Jennifer Coolidge at the time, wrote that he turned Heckerling down, but was later pressured by Michaels, his boss on Saturday Night Live, to keep Heckerling happy. Kattan also wrote that he eventually did have sex with Heckerling once, although she ended up only producing the movie and not directing it.

Kattan also wrote in the book that he suffered a neck injury while performing a stunt on Saturday Night Live in 2001, which had an adverse effect on his acting career in the years afterward.

Shortly after the excerpts of Kattan’s book came to light, Decider reported that “a source with knowledge of the situation told Decider this did not happen.”

Heckerling also said in the interview that she is working on bringing the musical adaptation of Clueless, which opened off-Broadway last year, to Broadway proper.