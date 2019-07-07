Tammy Hembrow Stuns Instagram With Clear Thong Bikini: ‘Booty Goals!’

Tammy Hembrow likely sent thousands of hearts aflutter when she posted a photo of herself in a barely-there thong bikini on Instagram. The photo was shot from behind, giving her fans an ample view of her derriere. The photo was taken while Tammy sat with her feet dipped in a pool but, based on the comments, it doesn’t seem that many of her fans were paying attention to her surroundings.

“Booty goals and everything goals,” wrote one fan.

“What’s the point of that bikini,” asked another commenter.

But one comment stood out from the rest because it got a response from Tammy.

“If Heaven was human it would be you,” wrote musician Jahkoy Palmer.

“It would be us,” she replied.

As The Daily Mail reports, Jahkoy recently revealed that he’s in a relationship with Tammy when he posted a photo of them together. In the shot, he’s kneeling in front of her and grabbing her booty. In another photo, they’re in each other’s arms while she playfully pretends to lick his face.

Jahkoy is from Toronto. The Daily Mail notes that he has previously collaborated with Willow and Jaden Smith. He has also gotten the attention of the most famous rapper to come out of the Canadian city, Drake.

Tammy was previously engaged to the father of her two children Reece Hawkins. According to the Mail, they dated for five years before their relationship ended. In the announcement video about the split, she confirmed that she was the one who initiated the breakup and that it wasn’t triggered by cheating.

Tammy has also reportedly dated Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga and football player Odell Beckham Jr.

It doesn’t look like Tammy has posted photos of Jahkoy on her Instagram page yet, and fans have been openly wondering when she’ll do so.

“She’s never gonna post u,” wrote a pessimistic commenter under one of the photos of them.

Even though she hasn’t posted a picture of him yet, she has posted a photo from one of their dates together. The telltale sign of that is the matching outfits in her picture and his. In the caption of her photo, she expressed that she enjoyed their day together.

Loading...

‘I used to dream of a perfect girl in a perfect world and then my dreams became reality,’ Jahkoy wrote in the comments of the photo, clearly smitten with his new girlfriend. We’ll have to wait and see whether Tammy will exhibit the type of behavior.