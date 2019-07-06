Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Shows Off Incredible Figure In A Blue Swimsuit

Norwegian-Australian model Hilde Osland is no stranger to flaunting her amazing body on Instagram. Whenever she posts her racy pics, they never fail to impress her 1.3 million fans.

The model recently took to her page and posted yet another bikini picture, which sent temperatures soaring. In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a revealing blue swimsuit that allowed her to show off her incredible body.

Her enviable cleavage and perky breasts, taut stomach, small waist, and long, sexy legs were put on full display to send a wave of excitement through her legions of admirers.

Hilde posted 10 different pictures in the same post where she could be seen wearing different outfits and bikinis. In each picture, the model struck a different pose to show off her figure and titillate her fans. She posted the pictures for her Canadian fans to wish them a belated Canada Day and informed them that the pics were throwbacks, captured during her last visit to Canada.

As of this writing, the picture has racked up more than 87,000 likes and about 2,000 comments, as fans drooled over the model’s hot figure, as well as her sense of style.

“You are so dang pretty! Body goals,” one of her female fans commented on the picture.

“[sic] U r the star that sparkles and shines forever. Bring light and joy to everyone around you,” wrote another in very poetic fashion.

A third fan said that he has never seen a woman more beautiful than Hilde and that would like to take her out on a date.

Other fans, particularly her Canadian fans, thanked her for visiting their country and wishing them well on their national day.

Others called her “hot,” “too sexy,” “a true goddess,” and “you are unreal,” to express their admiration for the hot model.

Apart from being a bikini model, Hilde is also a singer. In fact, she had long been a famous YouTube cover artist before she ventured into the world of fashion modeling.

Owing to her singing talent, Hilde participated in the Norwegian talent hunt show — Idol Norway — which became her claim to fame. She did not make it to the finals.

According to an article by Height Line, the multi-talented model is also an actress, as she starred in As The Bell Rings. The article added that Hilde is also a dancer, with a specialty in tap dancing, ballet, and jazz.