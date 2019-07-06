Kim Kardashian’s Busty Bikini Gets Noticed: ‘Now That’s A Snack’

Kim Kardashian has sent Instagram a throwback picture. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the platform earlier today with a photo from her recent vacation. Given that the picture was both a selfie and a bikini shot, this update seemed to be throwing out the 38-year-old’s trademark in more ways than one.

Kim’s photo came as a closeup. The mother of four had opted out of posting a full-length picture, but she hadn’t turned down the opportunity to showcase her fierce curves. The KKW Beauty founder was wowing in a low-cut and cleavage-flaunting bikini top; the swimwear came stylishly accessorized with statement shades.

The shot itself had a candid and artsy feel. Glare from Kim’s shades (or the camera’s flash) was manifesting. Meanwhile, a background sunset of purple ocean waters amid trees added a carefree vibe. Kim posed for the picture with one hand held against her head. While this California native didn’t send out a smile, she did seem at peace.

A simple caption from Kim suggested that she wished she could be back in the exotic destination she had visited.

It wasn’t long before fan comments poured in.

“You are beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Now that’s a snack” was another comment.

Kim’s recent vacation made major headlines. The makeup mogul wound up front-page news for wowing in various swimwear looks, although the trip itself proved a talking point for seeing Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick together. The Poosh CEO and her 36-year-old ex-boyfriend are parents to three children. Since splitting in 2015, Scott has embarked on a long-term relationship with 20-year-old model Sofia Richie.

While Sofia, Kourtney, and Scott have vacationed together in the past, this holiday came without Sofia, per Cosmopolitan. The high-profile trip did, however, see Kim enjoy the sun with her children alongside Kourtney, Scott, and their brood. Together with husband Kanye West, Kim is a parent to North, Saint, Chicago, and May-born Psalm. The couple’s newborn was not spotted during their travels, though.

Kim’s update today brought in a lot of praise.

“Goals,” one fan wrote.

Within 15 minutes of going live, the picture had received a comment from Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner. The 21-year-old makeup mogul left Kim fire and alien emojis. Kim’s friend Olivia Pierson also commented on the picture, calling Kim “pretty.”

Kim’s update had racked up over 215,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 1,200 fans into the comments section. Clearly, there’s a lot of love for Kim and her bikini picture today. Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram.