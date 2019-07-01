Paulina Gretzky Bares Booty In Neon Pink Bikini On A Boat

Paulina Gretzky shared a brand new Instagram Story today, and it showed her enjoying an incredible sunset or sunrise while on a boat. While there’s no indication of where she was, it looks like it’s somewhere that’s enjoying great weather. The video panned from one side to another, revealing Paulina standing with her back toward the camera.

The video also included lyrics, which appeared at the bottom in all caps. Gretzky looked as amazing as ever in a bright, neon pink bikini. Whether it’s the lighting, or whether she has a great tan, the swimsuit popped in the clip. While it was impossible to know what the top looked like from the front, it had three straps on the back. The thong bottoms were matching, with three thin straps that wrapped around her waist.

Gretzky chose the lyrics from Marshmello & Kane Brown’s “One Thing Right.” The song is about a man who’s made mistakes in the past and ran “with the wrong crowd,” but when it comes down to it, that they got one thing right. The one thing is choosing the person they’re with. It seems only fitting that Paulina tagged Dustin Johnson in the post.

She also tagged Kristina Melnichenko, who is the co-founder of Social Maison. The business provides social media management for Instagram users. It’s hard to know for sure, but it’s possible that Kristina was hanging out with the couple the day the video was shot.

Thanks to Dustin Johnson’s high profile as an incredible professional golfer, Gretzky’s relationship with him has been widely publicized. Notably, the two seemed to go through a hard time last fall when all signs of DJ were erased from her Instagram, The New York Post noted.

“Be with someone who loves you for you and never tries to change you. Also, be patient. Most men are a work in progress,” she noted. This was in response to a Q&A session she conducted with her fans via Instagram.

But whatever the drama was, the couple have two sons, Tatum and River. The oldest is 4-years-old, while the youngest is a 1-year-old.

Around the time that the two were believed to be having a tough time, DJ took to social media to give a shout-out to Gretzky. Luckily, since then, the two appear to be on the same page.