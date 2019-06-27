Larsa Pippen Shows Off Fit Physique In Insanely Tight Black Dress

Larsa Pippen is kicking off the summer of 2019 with a bang.

The mother-of-four regularly takes to her Instagram account to share sexy photos and videos for her army of fans. While she loves to pose with her BFFs Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, she also has no problem taking solo photos or videos, either. In the most recent clip posted for her 1.8 million-plus fans, Larsa looks absolutely stunning while she’s ready for a night out.

The hot post is set to music and it starts off with Larsa playing with her long, blonde-dyed locks and looking into the camera. The 44-year-old looks nothing short of stunning with a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and lipstick. The stunner wears her hair down and slightly waved while she purses her lips and looks into the camera.

Pippen then pans the camera down her body to give fans a closer look at her sexy ensemble, which includes a curve-hugging, strapless black dress that shows off her taut tummy and toned arms to her millions of fans. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s ex a lot of praise with over 17,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Many followers took to the post to let Larsa know she is absolutely gorgeous while countless others commented on her fit body.

“My life size Barbie,” one fan commented on the photo.

“Omg so beautiful,” another one of Larsa’s loyal fans gushed.

“I really do like you so beautiful you are,” one more chimed in.

As mentioned before, Larsa regularly hangs out with the Kardashian clan and she is super-close with Kim and Kourtney especially. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the 44-year-old delighted her fans with a selfie with the two ladies. In the photo shared with Larsa’s 1.8 million-plus followers, she, Kim, and Kourt appear to be having a blast together.

Pippen looks to be the mastermind behind the selfie while she appears front and center in the gorgeous shot. She wears her long, blonde-dyed locks down and straight, pursing her lips for the camera. As usual, the mother-of-four is rocking a face full of makeup, including subtle pink lipgloss. The rest of her face is covered by a large pair of black sunglasses.

Kourt stands behind her friend, and she appears to be makeup-free in the glam shot. Kim appears in the corner of the photo, where she is wearing her long, dark locks in braids. The mother-of-four looks stunning with a face full of makeup with eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, blush, and pink lipgloss. Larsa simply titled the post “magic moments,” and it earned her a ton of attention with over 23,000 likes.