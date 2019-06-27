Lady Gaga May Be Set To Play Bradley Cooper’s Lover In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’

So many fans want Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to be lovers. Others just want the pair to be cast together in another movie besides A Star Is Born. Now, perhaps, both of these wishes are about to come true. That is if the rumor mill really is closing in on the truth.

Gaga and Cooper are said to be set to play Lady Lylla and Rocket Racoon in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, according to Who in a news item today.

“The ‘Bad Romance’ singer will take on the role of Lady Lylla and the actor-turned-director will star as Rocket Raccoon. It just so happens these two characters are soulmates in the Guardian comic books and director James Gunn has hinted that the film will delve deeply into their intense romantic affair.”

If this rumor is true then Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and all other social media outlets are sure to go bonkers. A pairing of this type for the next movie in the blockbuster series will more than likely make major box office coin. This will not only be great as far as cementing the careers of these two celebrities, but the new casting will also have the gossip mill spinning while making serious guesses about the pair’s real-life situation as a couple.

No matter what happens, there is no disputing that these high-profile stars have chemistry. That was proven when they played lovers in their first film together.

However, one problem with the rumor at hand is that Disney fired James Gunn from helming Guardians of the Galaxy 3, according to The Verge. The reason for the alleged split between the two powerful entities is supposedly because of offensive tweets Gunn made about pedophilia and molestation a decade ago.

That information may be a rumor, too, since James Gunn is still listed as the director of the upcoming Marvel movie. Radio Times said on June 26 that Gunn had been rehired for this important undertaking. The director, who thought his career was over when he was initially let go, was very humble when talking about this new twist.

“Disney totally had the right to fire me. This wasn’t a free speech issue. I said something they didn’t like and they completely had the right to fire me. There was never any argument of that.”

Loading...

Meanwhile, a new Instagram post from Lady Gaga may mean the movie rumor about her part in Gunn’s movie may be true. The Academy Award-winning singer put up a picture of herself with Cooper that looks like these two are more than friends. But, before anyone gets excited, this shot is a still from their film, A Star Is Born.

That said, why pick this picture to show off to the world on social media at this time? Could there be some connection to a new casting situation that will have Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper playing lovers on the silver screen?

Stay tuned. These questions will likely be answered very soon.