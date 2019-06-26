Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, Bronzes Bikini Body On Jet Ski

Georgina Rodriguez seems to be enjoying her French Riviera vacation to the max. The 25-year-old girlfriend to soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been making major headlines of late – paparazzi snaps of the couple on a $200,000-a-week yacht didn’t go unnoticed by The Daily Mail earlier this week.

Yesterday, the brunette model took part in a completely different activity. Georgina’s June 25 Instagram update featured a luxurious Monaco geotag, watersports, and the killer bikini body she’s known for. The carefree snap showed the Argentine native catching some rays aboard a jet ski. Rodriguez had shielded her head from the sun with a stylish white baseball cap, but her sizzling physique was on display.

The model wore a black-and-white bikini that flaunted her taut abs, ample cleavage, curvy waist, and all-around golden tan. Rodriguez struck a pose to show it all off – she clung onto the jet ski with her right hand while waving her left one in the air. With the open water, background coastline, and gorgeous hottie in the foreground, the update didn’t go unnoticed.

Over 1.3 million users liked the post. A fair few also left comments.

“This is everything looks so heavenly” came from clothing brand Alo Yoga.

Given that Georgina had tagged her Alo Yoga swimsuit in the snap, the comment seemed fitting.

Elsewhere, fans mentioned the model’s 34-year-old boyfriend.

“You are the reason and the cause of so much happiness in the life of @cristianoronaldo,” they wrote.

Given the happy snaps of this high-profile couple with Cristiano’s children, the user has a point. The Daily Mail‘s photos had shown Cristiano’s son, Cristiano Jr., joining the couple on their St.Tropez, France, yacht. While Georgina is not Cristiano Jr.’s mother, she does share a 1-year-old daughter with her boyfriend. Alana Martina is now a high-profile baby.

Georgina’s Instagram shows her life as a mother, model, celebrity, and fashionista. High-brow as many of this style queen’s looks are, Georgina does seem to have a penchant for affordable clothing. Today’s Alo Yoga swimsuit comes with a reasonable price tag. An update from Georgina made earlier this month featured her rocking a black Fashion Nova jumpsuit. The snap (seen above) had its glitz from a private aircraft and Louis Vuitton luggage, but the look showcased an affordable edge. It also placed Rodriguez as one of Instagram’s Fashion Nova influencers – the brand also collaborates with models such as Abby Dowse and Hilde Osland.

Fans wishing to see more of Georgina should follow her Instagram.