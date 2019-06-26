Georgia Fowler Flaunts Braless Cleavage Underneath Open, Completely Sheer Top In Sultry New Photo

Georgia Fowler is making pulses racing on Instagram once again.

Late in the evening on Tuesday, June 25, the 27-year-old indulged her followers in a sultry new snap from her recent appearance in Maxim magazine. The publication recently released their annual Hot 100 list that included Georgia as one of its honorees — and her sizzling new Instagram post certainly proved why.

In the sultry black-and-white photo, the New Zealand native was captured running her hands through her short, dark tresses, making them fall messily around her face. She wore a sensual look on her face, standing with her eyes closed and lips slightly parted as the camera snapped the shot, while the actual clothing that she wore left very little to the imagination.

The Victoria’s Secret model sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform by wearing nothing more than a sheer, ruffled top that hardly provided any coverage to her famous physique. The ornately-detailed lace piece was worn completely open, so much so that it threatened a wardrobe malfunction. Luckily, the garment stayed securely in place over the bombshell’s braless bosom to flaunt an insane amount of cleavage. The photo also teased a peek at Georgia’s enviably flat midsection and rock hard abs, which she is no stranger to showing off on her Instagram feed.

Underneath her locks that were strewn messily around her face, the babe’s 940,000 followers could also get a glimpse of the glamorous makeup look she sported for the photo shoot. Georgia appeared to be wearing a lighter colored lipstick — though its actual hue was unclear due to the filter on the photo — as well as a thick coat of mascara on her lashes that made them pop.

Fans of the former Maxim cover girl went absolutely wild for the latest eye-popping addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the steamy snap has already racked up nearly 5,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her stunning display.

“Omg amazing shoot,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“You look so fantastic. Perfect woman,” commented a third.

Before celebrating her feature on this year’s Maxim Hot 100 list, Georgia had something else to celebrate — her birthday. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model took to her Instagram again to commemorate the big day by showing off her “birthday suit” in yet another sizzling photo that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform.