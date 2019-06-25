Model Neelam Gill Tugs At Her Bikini Bottom In Sexy New Beach Snap

Neelam Gill is enjoying some downtime from her hectic routine in Dubai alongside her sister, and she is sharing some snippets of what she has been up to with her Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the British bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself on a sandy beach as she rocked a two-piece that put her model figure in full evidence.

In this particular photo, the 24-year-old model was laying on her side at a beach in Dubai — as the geotag she included with her post indicated — while she rocked a vibrant yellow two-piece bikini. The straight-cut top contained two thin straps that went around the model’s neck and boasted a low-cut neckline that plunged into Gill’s chest, highlighting the model’s cleavage. The Coventry native teamed her top with a matching bottom that sat high on her frame, accentuating the natural curves in her body. According to the tag and caption she paired with the photo, the swimsuit she wore was from IN’A’SEASHELL, named the Effortless Bikini.

The Burberry model looked down at her body as she tugged at the side of her bikini bottom, drawing attention to it. The model posed with her left leg crossed over her other leg, further highlighting her fit physique.

Gill wore her raven hair slicked back and down in wet strands that suggested the model had been frolicking in the ocean before having her photo taken.

The post, which the model shared with her 164,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,200 likes and over 60 comments within a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the young model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Bronzed baby but [you] are gold,” one user wrote.

“I’m deaddddd,” another one chimed in.

In an interview with TheGuardian, Gill opened up about growing up dark in the UK. The model, who is of Indian descent, discussed the pressure she felt from an early age to avoid the sun so not to become “so dark.”

“I’ve experienced it in every aspect of my life,” she told the publication. “I never thought I was beautiful because I thought being fair was beauty. I remember coming back from holiday and everyone would say, ‘Oh my God, you look so dark,’ as if it was a bad thing. I remember crying sometimes about it. It’s only since coming into the modelling industry that I was embraced for it.”