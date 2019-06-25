Amanda Bynes Makes Twitter Comeback To Announce Graduation From Fashion Institute

This was the actress's first tweet since November.

Amanda Bynes is sharing good news only on social media. The actress penned her first tweet since last November on Monday evening: a photo of herself in graduation regalia at her 2019 Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising graduation ceremony. Bynes had been attending the school since 2014.

The photo on Bynes’ Twitter feed showed the 33-year-old former Amanda Show star posing alongside a fellow graduate in black caps and gowns. While her friend wore an animal-print suit and matching tie under his open gown, Bynes kept her gown closed, revealing only the edge of a white sleeve. Her blonde hair with purple undertones fell down her shoulders in waves as she held one hand on her hip and flashed a closed smile at the camera. In the tweet, she simply wrote that the photo was taken at FIDM’s 2019 graduation.

The tweet had 1,367 retweets, 17,148 likes, and 531 replies at the time of this writing. In the comments, fans praised Bynes for her hard work and success after years of struggling.

“You’re glowing with success, proud of you,” one fan wrote with heart emoji.

“Holy s*** dude you look great! Congratulations!” another said.

Many others called her a “queen.”

“You’re so beautiful and smart and I’m so glad you finally finished the school and you learned something for life,” another comment read.

Bynes’ tweet on Monday is only the second on her account. Although she joined the social media platform in 2011, her account was scrubbed clean save for an image of her Paper magazine cover back in November. She caught up with the publication at the end of last year to open up about her struggles with addiction, rehab, schooling, and her return to the spotlight.

The actress completely surprised fans with her stunning appearance on the cover of the magazine. She told Paper at the time that she had stopped working after filming Easy A in 2010 and fell into heavy drug use with her free time, shying away from the public eye entirely, per Entertainment Tonight.

She enrolled at FIDM in Los Angeles in 2014 to pursue an Associate of Arts degree in Merchandise Product Development, followed by a bachelor’s degree immediately after.

The What I Like About You star is a graduate now, but she revealed to Paper that she would like another shot at acting before she puts her fashion degree to use. Bynes admitted she wants to try all types of roles and productions.

“I have no fear of the future,” she said at the time. “I’ve been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it’s only up from here.”