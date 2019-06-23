Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Stuns In Pastel Bikini

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes has been busy in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, lately, hanging out with some of her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels. However, she doesn’t appear to be in Brazil for the lingerie brand — instead, she seems to be working with Revolve clothing on some kind of campaign.

Tookes has been sharing stunning selfies of her outfits over the past few days, and her girls’ nights out in search of caipirinhas. In her latest photo, she actually gave fans three shots in one, all showing off a stunning pastel bikini.

In the first picture, Tookes is lounging on a white couch with some statement sunglasses and a pastel pink and lavender bikini. The color looks amazing against her skin, and the strappy details add a little bit of visual interest to the bikini.

In the second shot, she showcases her mile-long legs as someone has snapped her lounging on the couch from a different angle.

In the final shot, she mixed things up a little bit by heading outside to pose in front of some tropical greenery. While she was rocking a serious expression in the first two shots, for her final picture, she’s smiling and appears to be having an absolute blast. The third shot also allowed her to showcase the tie detail on the bikini top — and flaunt her ample booty.

Fans absolutely loved the shots, commenting “I tried to like this pic 3 times” and “wow stunning babe.” In less than half an hour, the three photos already had 17,590 likes from her eager fans. It seems that Revolve made a smart choice in bringing her in on the project, as one fan commented “where can I get that bikini?”

Tookes was recently named the face of one of Victoria’s Secret’s new fragrance collections, Wild Bombshell, as The Cut reported. She shared a few comments about her favorite scents with the outlet, revealing that her mother always had jasmine candles around her home growing up, and that one of her favorite scents is flowers.

Loading...

“I love so many different kinds of flowers: tulips, hydrangeas, roses of course, and yeah, jasmine.”

She also revealed that when she’s on vacation, she uses coconut suntan oil and drinks from fresh coconuts for the full tropical experience. Finally, she spilled about how excited she is to be the new face of a fragrance when asked what she thought success smelled like.