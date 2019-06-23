Bella Thorne Is ‘Searching For Happiness’ After Nude Hacker Scandal

Bella Thorne showed up on Instagram to post a rather sad image of herself for which was captioned, “Searching for happiness.” Apparently, the recent past has given this beautiful actress pause to think about the future and the way she wants to live life going forward.

The actress and former Disney star did not seem unhappy while she was photographed getting ready to go jet skiing on Friday, as The Inquisitr reported. She was out on the water in Florida with her 26-year-old sister, Dani, and pal, Chantel Jeffries.

“Her slender frame was fitted into a tiny black string bikini covered by simple black shorts. With her hair loose and while wearing little in the way of makeup, Bella didn’t seem out to wow the paparazzi,” she was described.

That happened after several news outlets chased the 21-year-old seeking comment on her hacked nudes and videos. The hacker had tried blackmailing the actress, but Bella was having none of it. As revenge, and to get ahead of her supposed blackmailer, who was allegedly ready and willing to release nude photos of the star that he had reportedly absconded with from her phone, Thorne did something rather risky.

Bella made what she dubbed a “power” move on Twitter, one of her favorite places to vent as seen by the more than 77,000 remarks she has made on that platform. This time she posted nude pictures of her own.

“F**k u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book,” she told her supposed hacker in a caption that came with her x-rated offering.”

Not everyone seemed cool with this social media approach, including Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC’s The View. Whoopi commented that nobody, no matter what their age, should “take nude photos” to show off their assets.

Gotta agree with @bellathorne on this one. The fact that she was hacked doesn’t mean she did something wrong. https://t.co/1XU155SS9C — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 19, 2019

This sticky comment turned out not to be a good move as far as Thorne and some of her followers were concerned, as The Inquisitr reported on June 18. Still, Bella had kept the whole unsavory situation going when she “clapped back” at Goldberg by putting up “an emotional and tearful video in which she told [Whoopi] that she should be ashamed of herself.”

But that was then and this is now. Bella appeared to be pensive about everything in her life as she walked among the rocks at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean.

“Searching for happiness…. Where r u [sic],” Thorne asked on her post.

One ardent Instagram follower answered her query while giving Bella some good advice, also offering some loving emojis on Thorne’s post.

“Right here or you just got to look in the mirror. In order to be happy you have to make yourself happy first…,” the commenter said.

Hopefully, Bella Thorne will listen to what this wise fan has suggested.