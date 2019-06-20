Instagram Model Cindy Kimberly Pops Out Of Tiny Black Tank & Silk Booty Shorts

It’s not every day that model Cindy Kimberly posts photos on Instagram but when she does, she definitely gets her fans’ attention.

As followers of the black-haired beauty know, Kimberly gained a ton of popularity after Justin Bieber posted a photo of her and asked fans who she was. That was a few years ago, but eventually fans led Bieber to Kimberly, and that’s when her career really took off. Since the celebrity endorsement, Cindy has gained over 5.4 million followers on Instagram alone and with each passing day, that number continues to rise. In the latest sultry snapshot posted to her account, the stunner wows her fans with two photos.

The first image in the deck shows the bombshell leaning against a railing and striking a pose. The 20-year-old looks both fashionable and sexy in a tiny black tank top that she nearly pops out of. The tiny tank also shows off a glimpse of Cindy’s taut tummy. The gorgeous look is paired with silk booty shorts and a matching ivory shirt with a flower pattern on it.

For the photo op, Kimberly wears her long, dark locks up in a high bun while looking into the camera with a serious look on her face. The stunner also rocks a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. In the second image in the series, Cindy rocks the same exact outfit as the first only this time she strikes a different pose, leaving her back against the railing.

After just one day of going live, Kimberly’s fans have given the photo a ton of traffic with over 539,000 likes and well over 1,700 comments. Most followers took to the image to let Cindy know that she looks stunning while countless others commented on her trim figure.

“You are an angel that walks among us,” one fan wrote with a heart and angel emoji.

“Hottest chick alive,” another follower gushed.

“Never seen a cuter girl than u,” another Instagram user wrote with a heart emoji.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another NSFW look. In the photo, Kimberly poses against a giant window, tilting her head to the side. She shows off her amazing figure in a pair of scandalous white g-string panties and a matching crop top that showcases her toned and tanned body. The 20-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and straight along with a face full of gorgeous makeup and she looks nothing short of perfect.

Fans can keep up with Cindy by giving her a follow on Instagram.