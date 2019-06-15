Heidi Klum Goes Topless, Wears Only Skimpy Underwear Bottoms In Latest Instagram Post

If anyone can make the act of brushing teeth look sexy, then it has to be Heidi Klum.

And that’s exactly what she did when she took to Instagram on Friday night to wish her 6.3 million followers a good night by gifting them an extremely racy video. In the boomerang clip, the model can be seen brushing her teeth in front of the mirror while holding her phone with the other hand, but that’s not what draw everyone’s attention.

Heidi stripped down to her underwear bottoms, going fully topless but strategically covering her breasts with her long hair and arms so as not to break any Instagram’s strict nudity policies. The 46-year-old donned only some skimpy black lingerie bottoms, as well as some accessories such as a couple of rings across her fingers, a bracelet, and a necklace.

She wore her signature blonde locks down and partially swept to one side in a very messy, pre-bedtime style. She also appeared to be mainly makeup-free, proving that she is still the same natural beauty she was when she first started modelling over 20 years ago. Heidi walked towards the full-length mirror in the video, allowing for an almost full view of her ample cleavage.

The mother-of-four has been busy not only with her businesses and her gig as host of Germany’s Next Top Model, but also with planning her upcoming wedding. Heidi is set to tie the knot with Tokio Hotel musician, Tom Kaulitz, who she met last year on the set of her show.

The 29-year-old got down on one knee only months later on December 24, and the pair have since been making a series of appearances on red carpet events looking extremely loved-up. The former Project Runway star told Entertainment Tonight that they have already decided on a date for the ceremony, and that the plans are “coming along.”

“We’re two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized,” she said.

Heidi has four children — 15-year-old Helene, 14-year-old Henry, 12-year-old Johan, and 10-year-old Lou — and, according to E! News, all of them are very excited to see their mom tie the knot.

“The kids adore Tom. They can’t wait for the wedding! They’ll be very involved in it all,” she revealed.

Just last month, the German beauty shared a photo of her and Tom and all four kids hanging out together in Berlin.