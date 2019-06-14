‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Busts Out Of Barely-There Bikini In Sizzling Boomerang

Photos and videos of Olivia Brower working her killer curves for her spread in the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition are still circulating the feeds of Instagram users and knocking them sideways. On Friday, the magazine took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to share a sizzling boomerang featuring the model in a barely-there bikini that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the clip, the 24-year-old bombshell is standing with her toes dipped in the crystal-clear waters of the Bahamian sea as she rocks a white two-piece bikini that consists of a string triangle top with two thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck, helping accentuate Brower’s busty physique and cleavage. The model teamed her top with a matching string bottom that ties on the sides, sitting low on her frame in a way that exposes her toned abs and obliques while highlighting her full, wide hips. As indicated in the photo shared by Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’s website, the two-piece Brower is wearing is by Elizabeth Kosich.

The short boomerang shows Brower standing on the shore with her arms crossed over her stomach. She completed her look with a wide-brimmed straw hat that brushes her shoulder as the model moves her eyes up and back at the camera.

The post, which Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit shared with its 2 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 22,000 times in just a couple of hours of having been posted, garnering over 4,400 likes and more than 25 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the famous swimsuit issue — as well as the model — took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and share their admiration for the magazine.

“You are so beautiful,” one user raved.

“We are in exumas on our sailboat! Come visit!” another one joked, referring to the location Brower’s spread was shot.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Brower opened up about her experience shooting with Sports Illustrated earlier this year, noting that there is a great honor in posing for the magazine. She further discussed the issue’s preoccupation with diversity and body positivity, contending that she no longer feels the need to be a certain size, the report continued.

“I think in this industry, there are a lot of times when people criticize you if your body is not looking a certain way. But I think every body is beautiful. To be part of a magazine that celebrates that and embraces that is just so wonderful,” she told Fox News.