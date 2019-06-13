Dolly Castro Flaunts Curvy Backside And Busty Chest In Sheer Peach-Orange Summer Dress

Fitness model Dolly Castro Chavez has killer curves and knows how to flaunt them. In her frequent posts to popular social media site Instagram, the Nicaraguan fitness sensation has her followers drooling over her racy outfits and sexy swimwear. If that weren’t enough, the brunette beauty also enjoys passing along fitness and diet tips and tricks to her devoted fans to help them achieve the body of their dreams.

In her latest Instagram post, the model stuns in a neon-orange summer dress that hugs her curvy figure and reveals plenty of flawless skin. The strapless dress pushes up her busty cleavage while the tight-fitting body of it extends to cover her backside before trailing off in a sheer skirt. As the model poses with her body shifted to flaunt her renowned booty, her followers get a glimpse of her sculpted thighs and tiny waist.

Dolly paired the chic dress with thick high heels that showed off her gym-honed legs and gave her some added height. She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and down, which was thrown over one shoulder. The model accessorized with a gold bracelet and matching necklace while flaunting her enormous, shiny engagement ring and wedding band on her left hand. She completed the look with thick black eye makeup that drew attention to her stunning eyes and pink lips while smiling coyly at the photographer.

In the 34-year-old’s caption, she writes “orange juice” in Spanish and tags Fashion Nova, the fashion brand behind the sweet dress. She also tagged her location with the photo-sharing app’s geolocation feature as Orange County, California.

The brunette bombshell’s 6.1 million followers went crazy for the latest post, leaving her hundreds of messages in which they gush over her sexy look and express their envy for having a body like hers.

One of her fans wrote, “You look amazing in this outfit!!” followed by a myriad of heart-eyed emojis.

Another commented, “This color is everything on you.”

Yet another Instagram user chimed in with, “Orange is my favorite color. Now I see why. Beautiful!!” followed by three orange heart emojis.

On Wednesday, the model posted a sweet Instagram photo with her husband Samier Chavez as they shared an intimate moment together. Dolly is dressed in a form-fitting pair of orange pants and a skimpy, striped bandeau crop top with a tie front that had all eyes on her chest. In the photo, she stands in front of Samier as he places his hands on her pert booty and gazes into her eyes.

The caption of the photo reads simply, “It’s the connection we can’t explain.”