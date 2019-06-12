‘Maxim’ Bombshell Rachel Bush Shows Off Her Unreal Physique In Thong Bikini For Cheeky Instagram Shot

Rachel Bush has a lot to show off to her fans and left little to the imagination with her most recent social media post.

The Maxim model and Instagram star posted a racy Instagram picture this week showing off her curvy backside — with quite a cheeky caption, to boot.

“Back at it again,” she wrote.

Fans were quite happy to see Rachel back to work. The post generated some viral interest, with tens of thousands of likes and all manner of complimentary comments. Some of Rachel’s famous followers even joined in.

“My fave booooootaaaay,” wrote Khloe Kardashian, one of Rachel’s biggest backers.

It was also too much to handle for Rachel’s famous husband.

“Chillll,” wrote Jordan Poyer, the starting safety for the Buffalo Bills and Rachel’s hubby.

Rachel has chronicled her time together with Jordan, including the busy schedule of being an NFL wife. The 21-year-old model has frequently shared pictures of her road trips to watch the team and shared some insight into how she juggles raising a young daughter when her husband is occupied for 16 weeks out of the year.

Rachel has also endeared herself to Bills fans through her very revealing support of the team. Last year, when the Bills were en route to a losing season with the final weeks winding down, Rachel took to Instagram to post a picture of herself wearing a red, white, and blue Bills bikini as she showed off in the snowy Buffalo weather.

As her most recent Instagram post shows, Rachel Bush is much more amendable to tropical weather. She and Jordan spend the offseason in southern Florida, where Rachel often shows off her skimpy swimwear while lounging poolside or on the beach.

The posts have helped Rachel reach the upper echelon of Instagram models, with a following that recently topped 1 million and rapidly growing. Rachel has also gotten attention from some major celebrity news outlets and magazines, including a recent feature in Maxim. When she turned the big 2-1 last year, TMZ had some coverage for her party.

“Rachel rang in her 21st year on Thursday by posing with her birthday cake while sporting some lingerie. Seriously, what else do we need to say!?” the outlet noted.

Fans have been pretty happy for Rachel Bush opening up her private life and baring herself in the process. She has quickly become one of the most prominent of the Instagram influencers, branching out into a number of sponsorships and public appearances.