10 Times Olivia Culpo Nearly Broke The Internet With Her Instagram Snaps

One thing is for sure — Olivia Culpo definitely knows how to get her Instagram followers’ temperatures rising.

As fans know, Culpo is one of the most famous models on the planet, and everywhere she goes, people know exactly who she is. The brunette beauty has been tied to a number of high-profile celebrities including Nick Jonas and Miami Dolphins star Danny Amendola, and she’s also flaunted her figure for a ton of different magazines, including the infamous The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.

Olivia also happens to be wildly popular on social media and has a number of loyal fans. On Instagram alone, the 27-year-old has amassed 4.1 million followers on the platform alone and that number seems to be growing by the day. While the model posts a wide range of photos and videos on her account, especially from magazine spreads and photo shoots, she is definitely most well known for showing off her bikini body in a slew of sexy swimsuits.

Back in 2012, Olivia earned the Miss Universe crown and since then her career has been on fire and so has her Instagram account. Scroll down to see 10 times that Olivia almost broke the internet with her sexy Instagram snaps.

1. Snakeskin

While most people find snakes incredibly creepy in photos and in person, Olivia is proving that she is one of the only people who can actually make a snake look sexy.

2. Vacation Ready

Olivia Culpo selfies are obviously the best selfies. In this particular snap, Culpo has her bikini on display in a tiny white, ruffled two-piece.

3. Spilling Out

It’s unclear if this photo shows the former Miss Universe winner in a swimsuit or some NSFW lingerie but either way — she looks absolutely stunning.

4. Major Cleavage

Even when she’s covered up in a studded leather jacket, the 27-year-old still brings the sexy to each and every photo that she shares.

5. Lady in Red

Red is known for being one of the hottest colors on the planet, and Olivia has proven time and time again that red is fire.

6. Laying Out

Only Olivia can upstage a stunning background like the one in this particular photo.

7. Bermuda Babe

The Sports Illustrated model is known for jet setting across the country and vacationing in a number of different places, but it definitely seems as though a tropical setting suits her best.

8. Lean Back

In this snapshot, Olivia dazzles her fans with a behind-the-scenes photo from one of her many, popular photo shoots.

9. Daisy Dukes

Even though only half of her bikini is visible in the photo, the daisy dukes make the photo that much hotter.

10. Looking Like a Goddess

Judging from her Instagram account, it definitely seems like white is Olivia’s color.