‘Playboy’ Model Sara Underwood Flaunts Curvy Figure With Cleavage-Baring Crop Top And Short Daisy Dukes

Playboy model Sara Underwood knows how to take a simple, casual outfit and elevate it to be provocative and jaw-dropping. That was the case in her latest Instagram post that has her followers in a frenzy.

As is the case with many of her photos, Underwood shared a shot showing her posing at her cabin. Those who follow Sara know that she and her beau Jacob Witzling have been following their dreams of building a handful of tiny cabins on land they purchased in the state of Washington.

Sara is standing on the front stoop of her cabin, gazing off into the forest. She is barefoot, standing on her tippy-toes while wearing a casual yet gorgeous ensemble.

Underwood wore short Daisy Duke denim shorts that hugged her curvy derriere and shapely thighs. She also wore what appears to be a flowy, floral crop top that is cinched just under her breasts. Fans can see a hint of her toned abs and plenty of her signature cleavage with this particular top and pose.

The former Playboy model has more than 9.2 million followers on Instagram and they quickly fawned over this fabulous shot. Within only an hour of being up on her page, nearly 18,000 of Sara’s fans liked the post.

Just one day earlier, Underwood shared another photo that took casual gear and elevated it to become a sexy look. Sara threw on a pair of grey shorts along with a cropped grey hoodie, choosing to go braless underneath.

The hoodie showcased a fair amount of underboob along with Underwood’s flat stomach. These were pieces from Fashion Nova, a brand Sara promotes regularly. She was standing with gorgeous scenery and her cabin truck behind her, noting how perfect her latest trip has been.

This post was yet another big hit with Underwood’s followers. In just 24 hours it snagged more than 80,000 likes and many followers commented on their love for her underboob.

The Playboy bombshell has millions of male admirers who show their love for her on every post, but she stuns the ladies as well. Underwood is followed by quite a few other popular Instagram models, influencers, and fitness gurus like Sommer Ray, Jen Selter, Yanet Garcia, Chanel West Coast, and Lindsey Pelas.

Sara Underwood has mastered the art of combining gorgeous scenery, a girl-next-door look, and her ultra-sexy physical attributes to become a top Instagram influencer. She never fails to disappoint her fans with her sultry, jaw-dropping looks and these latest posts show exactly why she’s become so popular.