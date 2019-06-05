Farrah Abraham Flaunts Completely See-Through Cleavage In Soaking-Wet Tank With No Panties

Farrah Abraham’s June 5 Instagram update isn’t leaving much to the imagination. The Teen Mom OG star has taken to the platform for another one of her trademark pictures – suffice it to say that this one is very NSFW.

The steamy snap shows the 28-year-old posing knee-deep in water. Farrah is looking right at the camera with a sultry expression, and her minimal wardrobe enhances the post’s adult vibe. Wearing nothing but a soaking-wet and completely see-through tank top, Farrah is flaunting her assets to the max. The star’s breasts are clearly visible through the sheer material — similarly, she ups the ante by apparently choosing to ditch her underwear completely, with her arm placement and pose obscuring part of her lower half.

Farrah used hashtags of “summer” and “pool,” alongside her own name in the picture’s caption. “Wet” was also mentioned.

A comment from Perez Hilton referenced Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans.

“Jenelle Evans is shook!” Perez wrote.

While not a headline-maker for her skimpy outfits, Jenelle has nonetheless been a major news face over the past week. Her custody battles with ex-husband David Eason continue. The two stars do, however, share common ground. While Cosmopolitan reported Farrah to have been “fired” from Teen Mom OG in March, People reported the same regarding Evans and her role on Teen Mom 2 last month.

A raunchy social media update from Farrah isn’t exactly a rarity. Six days ago, the Nebraska-born star took to Instagram for a promotional Pretty Little Thing update. The snap (seen above) showed the mother of one leaving popular fast-food joint In-N-Out fully topless. Farrah used a beverage and a burger to cover her chest. Elsewhere on her feed, Farrah has gone topless, worn sheer clothing, and posted videos of herself in cleavage-flaunting outfits. Comments to such posts often see Farrah slammed.

While the response to Farrah’s wet tank top picture manifested some negativity, it wasn’t all critical.

“If I had this body I would flaunt it to [sic],” one fan wrote.

“Damn that’s one beautiful woman” another commented.

Farrah rose to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. She was filmed raising her daughter, Sophia, single-handedly after Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, died in a car accident prior to his daughter’s birth. Farrah then became a core cast member of Teen Mom OG. She has, however, left the franchise, and is now as much known for her sex tapes as she is her reality motherhood career. Farrah has 2.2 million Instagram followers.