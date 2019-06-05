Lady Gaga Goes Braless & Spills Out Of Plunging Black Dress

Lady Gaga took to social media this week to share a video of her and some friends enjoying some jazz music.

On Tuesday, Lady Gaga shared a black and white clip to her Instagram of herself going braless in a long-sleeved black dress.

The dress showed off the singer’s ample cleavage with a low cut down to her navel. Her long, lean legs were also on full display due to the gown’s waist-high slit. Gaga’s black undergarment was spotted underneath.

Gaga had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head, and she donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, dark lipstick, and a silver sparkling element on her eyelids. She also sported black polish on her short fingernails.

Gaga accessorized with a black hat on her head, a pair of dangling earrings, and black heeled boots.

The singer is seen in the video as she performs on stage and dances around to jazz music. Gaga also nearly spills out of her skimpy dress as she runs her hand down her chest to her waist while dancing in front of one of the musicians.

At one point the A Star is Born actress is seen blowing a kiss to the camera and having a drink while she enjoys the music.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga has been very busy over the past few months. Following awards season, where she won multiple awards including an Oscar for A Star is Born, the singer has been working on her Las Vegas residency and her new fashion exhibit, Haus of Gaga.

The exhibit, which is also in Las Vegas, showcases some of Gaga’s most iconic fashion looks and includes pieces from her private collection.

According to V Magazine, the singer worked with Nicola Formichetti to curate the exhibit.

“We [want to] keep this space evolving and changing, swapping outfits and making it unexpected. We have so many amazing things coming up. This is just the beginning,” Nicola revealed in a recent interview.

The exhibit does not charge an admissions fee but encourages fans to make a monetary donation to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which was founded by the singer and her mother, Cynthia.

The charity focuses on mental health and building supportive communities for today’s youth.

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga by following the singer on social media.