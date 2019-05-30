Kylie Jenner Pops Out Of ‘Wildest’ Mini Dress And It’s Itsy-Bitsy As They Come

Kylie Jenner isn’t one to hold back on the itsy-bitsy clothing. The 21-year-old billionaire makes as many headlines for her daring outfits as her older sister Kim Kardashian. As Elle reported on May 30, Kylie’s choice of dress last night is now being dubbed the “wildest.”

While blurry snaps of Kylie’s blue-and-yellow mini dress were shared to her Instagram stories, clearer ones have since emerged. Splash News papped the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on her way to her soirée, and the photos are sending fans an eye-popping display.

As Elle reports, Kylie hit celebrity hotspot Catch last night – the Los Angeles, California restaurant appeared to be Kylie’s chosen location for the surprise birthday party she threw for her makeup artist Ariel Tejada. Kylie arrived in a tiny mini dress in patterned duo-tones. The strappy number was cleavage flashing, ultra-tight, and short enough to be flaunting the mother of one’s toned, bronzed legs. In typical Kardashian style, Kylie came fully glammed-up. Her long dark locks were loose-flowing and her nails were manicured. She also wore the diamond-encrusted watch that boyfriend Travis Scott recently gifted her – People reports it to be worth just under $100,000.

With her racy mini and nothing in the way of a jacket, Kylie seemed set to show off her sensational body.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO may mostly be perceived as celebrating her own success, but last night was about someone else. Fans will know Ariel from Kylie’s social media – the makeup artist’s services seem indispensable to the star and most of her family.

As Elle reports, Kylie gifted Ariel the diamond ring he had been lusting after for some time.

“I’m always listening,” Kylie told Ariel.

The two were then seen hugging amid balloons on Kylie’s Instagram stories.

Kylie may be known for her tiny dresses, but she will cover up. Earlier this year, Kylie donned a more conservative wardrobe for her appearance at Kanye West’s Coachella “Sunday Service.” Her short-sleeved, cream-colored dress showed no cleavage and very little leg. Likewise, Kylie’s athleisurewear doesn’t reveal as much. Similar to her sisters, this reality star is a lover of comfortable clothing.

Then again, when this girl ups the ante, she does it in style. Two days ago, Kylie updated her Instagram in a tiny, low-cut mini dress. The orange number (seen above) came cut-out, skin-tight, and very visibly braless.

Kylie has 137 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this style queen’s sensational looks should follow her Instagram or tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.