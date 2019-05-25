Kelsey Merritt Dons Pink Underwear On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt is one of the newest models to join the ranks of the Victoria’s Secret Angels, so it’s no surprise to see her on the brand’s Instagram feed. In their newest post, the model was spotted lounging on a teal sofa. She propped up her head with her left hand, and wore pink underwear along with a denim jacket. Kelsey didn’t wear a shirt or bra underneath the jacket, however, as she showed off a little bit of her cleavage. Her hair was pulled back into a high top bun, and she wore a couple of bracelets on her right arm. The photo was posted just two hours ago, but it’s garnered over 60,000 likes already.

Meanwhile, the model has been sharing photos of her daily outfits along with a selfie in the past couple of days. The newest post showed her posing in front of a warehouse loading dock, as she popped her right knee and showed off her toned legs. Merritt wore a matching workout set, consisting of a black jacket and shorts. She sported a white top, along with chunky white sneakers for the shot. She wore her hair down in a casual middle part, and smiled slightly for the photo.

In addition, Kelsey shared a photo of her outfit three days ago that showed her going chic and sophisticated. This time, she posed in front of a brick wall indoors, and wore another black-heavy outfit with tons of leather. This included a leather jacket and miniskirt, which she matched with a turtleneck white top and slip on shoes. The Instagram update received over 76,000 likes.

And while Kelsey often shared risque photos, she once opened up about her conservative mom, reported Fox News.

“Honestly, my mom is so conservative that growing up I couldn’t even wear a bikini. I was not allowed. I was not allowed to post bikini pictures [on Instagram]…”

“It took a while to get here to this point where she’s now comfortable that I’m doing this. At first… with my first bikini shots [on Instagram] she was like, ‘Take it down! Take it down!’ But I was like, ‘Look, it’s work, you have to understand this,'” elaborated Kelsey.

Loading...

“I don’t think my mom knew what [Sports Illustrated] was, but because I’m in the modeling industry, she knows a bit,” she added, noting that she told her mom first when she landed the gig with the magazine.