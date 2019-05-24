Sofia Vergara Busts Out Of Skimpy Purple Swimsuit In Steamy Throwback Photo

Once again, Sofia Vergara is bringing the heat to Instagram with her sizzling throwback photos.

The gorgeous 46-year-old actress occasionally treats her massive following with steamy throwback pics – most of them taken in the early 1990s, when she first started her modeling career. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sofia tends to drop these precious gems on social media on a weekly basis, and this week she did not disappoint.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the Modern Family actress posted a set of two head-turning photos, in which she modeled different outfits in very contrasting styles. The two pics were part of a sweltering photo shoot from 25 years ago and were originally featured in a sexy calendar issued in San Andres, Colombia, in the year 1994.

Clearly, Sofia was very proud of her work. As it turned out, the Colombian-born beauty held onto the calendar throughout the years – a gesture that has now enabled her to share the experience with her 16.4 million Instagram followers. As such, she snapped some photos of the printed pages and posted them on social media – to the delight of her legions of fans, who woke up to a couple of glorious shots of Sofia.

The first image shared today by the Hot Pursuit actress was that of the calendar page for the month of September and showed Sofia in a sport-themed ensemble. For this particular photo, the stunning model slipped into a pair of hot-pink biker shorts and a matching sports bra. Rocking pink-framed sunglasses, she hopped onto a pink bike and posed for a sun-kissed photo that truly captured her radiant beauty.

Proving that she can be pretty in pink even when wearing a sporty outfit, Sofia flaunted her insane body in the skimpy attire. The form-fitting ensemble put all of her bountiful curves on display, showcasing her incredibly fit physique – an attribute that she is still famous for today.

Baring her midriff to expose her toned stomach, Sofia showed off her taut waistline in the skin-baring snap. Her tiny sports bra drew all of the attention toward her buxom curves. Meanwhile, her biker shorts highlighted her strong thighs and accentuated her sculpted derriere.

As revealing as the snapshot was, the next photo in the set was even racier in nature. Representing nothing less than the cover photo for the calendar, the second shot was a seaside portrait and saw Sofia stripping down to a scanty swimsuit – a curve-clinging one-piece in a vibrant purple color, which boasted both a plunging neckline and an outrageously high-cut design.

Photographed on the beach with the frothy waves at the back, Sofia proudly showcased her hourglass frame in the enticing snap. The gorgeous Latina cut a seductive figure in the curve-hugging swimsuit, showing a generous amount of cleavage in the skintight-number. Nearly spilling out of the snug one-piece, she struck a sultry pose, kneeling down on the soft sand and parting her legs in a provocative display – one that put a lot of emphasis on her chiseled waist, curvy hips, and voluptuous thighs.

As expected, her Instagram followers were very impressed with the sexy throwback pics, so much so that many of them took to the comments section to shower the actress with compliments for her age-defying looks.

“Timeless classic beauty,” wrote one of her fans.

“You look as beautiful now as you did then,” penned another Instagram user, ending their message with a purple heart emoji – one that was perhaps chosen to mirror the color of Sofia’s swimsuit.

While most people gushed over Sofia’s incredible figure, some of her admirers couldn’t help but notice that her outfits were very much still fashionable despite the age of the photos.

“What is funny is that even though this is a throwback the outfit and swimsuit are so on point for what is around. Khloe Kadashian [sic] posted an identical outfit today,” said one person.

“Literally what Khloe Kardashian wore yesterday #goodamerican,” quipped another, making use of a hashtag to draw comparison between Sofia’s sporty look and the famous Good American sportswear collection recently launched by Khloe Kardashian.