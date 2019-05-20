Winnie Harlow Poses Completely Nude Underneath Hoodie In Steamy Instagram Snaps

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Winnie Harlow doesn’t hold back as she pushes the boundaries of beauty in her sensual photos. The magazine’s 2019 rookie took to popular social media site Instagram over the weekend to tease her six million followers with a couple of steamy snaps.

In the photos, the model dons a brown, fluffy hoodie and nothing else as she strikes a couple of sexy poses in her bathroom. In the first snap, Winnie sits on a chair with one leg curled up underneath her and the other left perched on the floor. She loosely holds the sweatshirt closed at her chest with one hand, letting the other arm rest on her bent leg.

The model’s followers get a glimpse of her left breast in the image as she shoots a sultry look at the camera with her dark hair slicked up into a high ponytail that hangs to one side. Winnie completed the look with bold, black-lined eyes and pink, pouty lips.

In the second image, the 24-year-old Canada native poses standing up against the white-tiled wall behind her. She has her upper-body turned toward the camera while she lifts one leg and twists it across the other, covering the area between her legs but letting her fans get a glimpse of her bare backside. The model cheekily plays with the hair of her ponytail as she gazes directly and unsmiling at the camera.

In the photos’ caption, Winnie explains why she has her hair worn up in the ponytail with a fake dialogue between her and “them.” She writes that people complain that she never wears her hair out, and then adds that it’s because of “protective styling.”

The model’s followers loved her photos and cheeky caption, writing comments referencing her caption and gushing about how beautiful she is.

One Instagram user wrote, “You’re protecting THEM from this slaaaaaay. They should be grateful,” while another commented, “Wow you are looking absolutely gorgeous as always I love your pose.”

Another fan chimed in with, “You inspire me so much. I have so many insecurities with my birthmark and your shine just makes all those insecurities fade, Love u.”

Winnie, whose given name is Chantelle Brown-Young, is currently in Nice, France, for the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival. The festival takes place from May 14 to May 25 this year and brings together famous faces from all over the world to preview new films from various genres, including documentaries.