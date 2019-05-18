UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Pours Out Of Tiny White Bra, Flaunts Cleavage For Mirror Selfie

While she can frequently be found at ringside during UFC fight nights and other events, octagon girl Arianny Celeste is also developing quite the penchant for social media posting. Having cultivated a seriously impressive Instagram fan base numbering 3.2 million and counting, the brunette bombshell knows exactly how to set hearts aflutter and pulses racing on the popular platform.

Now, in her most recent share, Arianny teases her audience a little bit more. Standing in front of a large, well-lit mirror, the UFC ring girl strikes a coy, confident pose. Her signature tawny tresses are styled in a middle part, framing her gorgeous face and looking a little loose and messy in the back. Her makeup game is on point as well, dark eyes framed by perfectly sculpted brows and long, luxurious lashes. Her lips are painted a glossy pink shade.

Arianny knows that many of her fans and followers just can’t get enough of her taut body, and so she puts a great deal of skin on full display in this snap. A tiny white bra with lace accents showcases her deep cleavage while also exposing her flawless decolletage. Her flat, muscular stomach is emphasized by her slinky pose. Finally, since the picture captures Arianny from the back, her pert posterior also makes an appearance — clad in a black pair of boxer briefs. This last clothing choice serves up a view of the entertainer’s toned thighs and slender stems.

In the brief caption attached to the image, Arianny Celeste left a rather cheeky rhyme in place for her followers. She also took the time to give a shoutout to her promotional partner, men’s style label Manscaped. Despite the somewhat sly missive — and the fact that this post has only been live for a short time — it has already accrued more than 7,000 likes and 100-plus comments in response.

“I heart u [sic] in a healthy non stalker type of way,” one fan remarked, couching their statement with a bit of context.

“I’ll keep my hair thanks I’m completely comfortable in my skin are you?” a second follower questioned, perhaps offended by the promotional post.

“Every Persian man needs two of these,” a third admirer quipped, capping off the comment with a crying-laughing emoji.

Arianny Celeste continues to see her star rise on the social media scene, and recently moved into the entrepreneurial world as well, per Maxim. Her fans truly cannot wait to see what she might offer up to them next.