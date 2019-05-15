Instagram Model Julianne Kissinger Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In New Pic

Instagram sensation Julianne Kissinger is no stranger to flaunting her incredible assets on social media. In fact, the model posts her raunchy snaps every week to excite her 4.9 million fans and followers.

Taking to her page on Wednesday, May 15, Julianne stunned her fans by posting a new pic wherein she is featured looking at herself in the mirror while lifting her crop top up to reveal major underboob. And not only that, but she donned a skimpy black pair of panties to flaunt her enviable thighs as well as her well-toned abs.

In terms of her beauty looks, the model opted for a full face of makeup, per usual, and let her long tresses down. In the caption, she informed her fans that she is trying to start an “under-boob Wednesday” trend and asked for their suggestions.

Within two hours of having been posted, the pic garnered more than 60,000 likes and 1,300-plus comments with fans drooling over the model’s sexy body and showering her with explicit compliments. One fan, for instance, wrote that Julianne is the hottest model on Instagram, while another one said that he has never seen a woman more gorgeous than Julianne.

Other fans used various complimentary comments for the model, calling her “incredibly sexy,” “breathtakingly gorgeous,” “beautiful beyond words,” and “irresistible.” Other fans responded to the caption and commented that they would love to see underboob pics every Wednesday.

In her Instagram Stories, Julianne posted several up-close images of her boobs to send a wave of excitement through her fans.

Prior to posting the new snap, Julianne treated her admirers to a very sultry snap featuring her donning a very suggestive black bikini set that left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers and urged them to immediately favorite the picture. The model let her hair down, opted for a full face of makeup, and stood in front of a mirror to click the selfie.

Captured in downtown San Diego, the pic racked up more than 120,000 likes and more 1,700 comments, most of which praised the model for her hotness in explicit words and phrases.

“Simply perfect! Hottest woman on Instagram!” one of her fans wrote. “You are the goddess of perfection,” another one opined. Other fans used plenty of emojis to express their feelings for the model.

Although Julianne has a decent number of followers on Instagram and that’s her major claim to fame, her popularity also increased after she was featured in Sports Illustrated magazine’s “Lovely Lady of the Day” segment.